Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence following professional blow as Facebook cancels Red Table Talk

It is the end of an era for Jada Pinkett Smith – as for her family and fans. Her hit show on Facebook Watch, Red Table Talk, has come to its end.

The talk show was canceled after Meta decided to shut down its Facebook Watch Originals Entertainment Group, which also included Steve Harvey's talk show Steve on Watch, a reboot of his daytime talk show after that too was dropped by NBC.

Following the shutdown of Facebook Watch Originals, the head of development and programming for the group, Mina Lefevre, plans to leave the company. Meta is currently cutting 10,000 jobs across the company, not long after it laid off another 11,000 employers at the end of 2022.

WATCH: Jada Pinkett Smith tears up as she talks alopecia with grieving mother on Red Table Talk

MORE: Will Smith in tears over daughter Willow's latest appearance – and so is her brother Jaden

Shortly after the news, Jada took to Instagram with a statement which read: "We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disband. We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come," adding: "We at Red Table are in talks of finding a new home and we'll see you soon."

Red Table Talk, which first premiered in May of 2018, was produced by Jada and her husband Will Smith's production company, Westbrook Studios, and was co-hosted by her daughter Willow Smith, and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

MORE: Inside Oscar winner Will Smith's stunning $42m mega-mansion

The show saw some bombshell moments and interviews, including one with Will himself during a moment of strain in him and Jada's marriage in 2018, amid rumors of a break-up and the actress admitting to having had a romantic relationship with musician August Alsina.

© Getty Red Table Talk was hosted by Jada, Willow, and Adrienne for almost five years

The King Richard actor had yet another explosive interview on Red Table Talk, following the now infamous moment at the 2022 Oscars when he walked up on stage and slapped Chris Rock, reacting to an offensive joke the comedian made about Jada's bald hairstyle, a result of her alopecia.

MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith addresses Will Smith Oscars slap ahead of first anniversary

MORE: Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's children: Everything you need to know

In the wake of the Oscars slap, Jada had her own emotional moment on the show during a separate episode, when she featured others diagnosed with alopecia, who spoke about its heartbreaking psychological side effects.

© Getty Jada discussing Red Table Talk at the Build Series in 2019

Red Table Talk also saw Olivia Jade Giannulli, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's youngest daughter, break her silence after her parents were exposed of being involved in the 2019 college admissions scandal, for which they both served prison time.

While its home was Facebook Watch, Westbrook Studios did produce it, and will reportedly be looking for a new home for the show.

Read more HELLO! US stories here. Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.