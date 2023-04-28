Michelle Pfeiffer, 64, wows with stunning new beach photo that sparks reaction from fans

Michelle Pfeiffer is sharing her love of being near water with her fans – and she's got the beach photo to prove it.

The 64-year-old took to Instagram to post a beautiful photo of herself basking in the sun while enjoying what appeared to be an empty beach. Michelle went makeup-free and wore a linen blouse as she smiled for a selfie behind a pair of large sunglasses.

Captioning the tranquil photo, she penned: "I have always found being near water to be so calming. Perhaps I was a whale in a past life." Her followers loved the snapshot into her private life, with one responding: "You are a natural beauty just like the water!"

A second said: "Being near water is so therapeutic. It helps you collect your thoughts. It certainly shows Michelle!! You look calm and relaxed!! Beautiful! Thank you for sharing."

A third added: "Gorgeous. Water soothes the soul and feeds the soul." A fourth wrote: "The water can be so calming, it's a wonderful place to relax and take some me time. You look beautiful."

While Michelle didn't specify her location, it could very well be near the new home she shares with her husband, David E. Kelley. The couple moved into a new property after selling their Pacific Palisades mansion one year after they purchased it in March 2020.

Their former home was a 10,300-square-foot villa boasting six bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, a swimming pool, and a private gym where Michelle maintained her incredible figure. Check out her energetic workout in this home video...

WATCH: Michelle Pfeiffer works up a sweat in home gym

Listings photos from before the property was sold showed a luxurious marble en-suite bathroom with a free-standing bathtub in front of the window and a fully stocked wine cellar.

With their previous home being so spectacular, we can only imagine how incredible their latest property purchase is. The couple are no strangers to real estate investments and have successful experience flipping homes.

