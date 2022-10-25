Michelle Pfeiffer shares heartbreaking message after being rocked by devastating news - inundated with support The Hollywood star was one of the many famous faces to pay tribute

Michelle Pfeiffer has paid an emotional tribute on social media following the heartbreaking news of Leslie Jordan's death aged 67.

The Hollywood star shared a headshot of the beloved actor smiling while sitting down with his hand resting on his face, alongside a poignant message.

She wrote: "I just heard the devastating news of the beloved Leslie Jordan's passing. Leslie was such a light for so many. Generously gifting the world with his love and humor, especially during lockdown; one of our bleakest and loneliest times.

"He lived everyday to bring joy to everyone he came in contact with. Such a talent. Such an extraordinary human being. Such a loss. Rest well my friend."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "My heart is broken yet again. What an extraordinary man," while another wrote: "Such a sad loss to all of us who giggled through the shutdown with him… he entertained us and brought a needed lightness. He obviously adored you @michellepfeifferofficial." A third added: "Oh no! That is so sad! He truly uplifted my darkest days during lockdown. An incredibly funny and lovable character! He will be missed. Rest In Peace beautiful soul."

Michelle Pfeiffer paid a poignant tribute to Leslie Jordan following his death

Leslie - an Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles in Will & Grace and American Horror Story - was driving in Hollywood on Monday morning and crashed into the side of a building, suffering from a medical emergency.

Shortly after the news broke, his agent David Shaul led the way in paying tribute to him. "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," he said.

Leslie Jordan died aged 67 in a car crash in Hollywood

"Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times.

"What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."

