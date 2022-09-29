Michelle Pfeiffer pays tribute to past collaborator Coolio

Michelle Pfeiffer is mourning the loss of someone who made an unforgettable mark in her career, rapper Coolio.

MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer mourns beloved family dogs on their special day

The music and entertainment world were shocked to learn that the singer was found dead in a friend's home in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Coolio and Michelle's careers were quite intertwined, as the two worked together on the 1995 film Dangerous Minds, where he debuted his hit song Gangsta's Paradise, to which the actress credited the film's success.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Pfeiffer discovers her cat's unusual habit

MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer pays emotional tribute to late mom on her birthday

Taking to Instagram to pay tribute, she wrote: "Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist @coolio. A life cut entirely too short."

Looking back on their collaboration, she said: "As some of you may know I was lucky enough to work with him on Dangerous Minds in 1995. He won a Grammy for his brilliant song on the soundtrack," and she admitted: "Which I think was the reason our film saw so much success."

Michelle attested to his kind nature, maintaining that: "I remember him being nothing but gracious. 30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song." She included a clip from their iconic music video together in which they look their toughest and coolest facing one another as he sings the hit song.

Michelle's heartfelt tribute

"Sending love and light to his family. Rest in Power, Artis Leon Ivey Jr," she added, receiving an influx of tributes to him in the comments section.

MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer stuns in makeup-free selfie as she asks for help

MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer's transformation is unlike any other in photoshoot you have to see

TMZ first announced the news on Wednesday evening, reporting that the singer was found dead in a bathroom in his friend's home in Los Angeles. His longtime manager, Jarez, said that the star had gone into the bathroom, and after he didn't come out, his friend found him unconscious when he went to check on him.

The rapper won the Best Rap Solo Performance award for Gangsta's Paradise at the 1996 Grammys

According to the outlet, paramedics arrived after they were called by the late rapper's friend, and they pronounced him dead on the scene.

His manager revealed paramedics believed he suffered a cardiac arrest, though a cause of death has not yet been determined.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.