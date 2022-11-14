Michelle Pfeiffer shares very rare photos of husband David Kelley on milestone day The Catwoman star is also a mom-of-two

Michelle Pfeiffer shares the occasional glimpse into her personal life on social media, but none of her fans were expecting her latest post.

The actress took to Instagram to share photographs of herself with her husband, TV writer and producer David Kelley, in honor of their anniversary.

The two celebrated 29 years married together, and while the social media averse David didn't really appear in full form, either being obscured or hidden by the angles of the photos, he looked to be having a relaxing time with Michelle.

The two were seen taking in some spectacular natural sights in the photos, enjoying a sunlit walk through grassy fields and by a river.

"Happy Anniversary to David, my heart of 29 years," she sweetly captioned her post, and many of their friends and fans lovingly wished them as well.

Julianne Moore, Julianna Margulies, Rita Wilson, and Jessica Capshaw were among the celebrities who sent warm wishes their way, while her sister Dedee shared a heart emoji and sister-in-law Rona wrote: "Happy Happy Anniversary love you both so much."

Michelle celebrated 29 years of marriage with husband David

The two industry veterans are also parents to two children, 29-year-old Claudia Rose and 28-year-old John Henry Kelley II.

Michelle recently talked in an interview about how much she values her husband's work, enough to not want to work with him herself.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April, she said: "Nobody writes better for women than he does.

The two are also parents to daughter Claudia and son John

"It's unbelievable. And yet, I value our relationship more than a good part, and I just think it's too risky. We're both kind of fierce when we work, so if I come home and I've had a bad day, and I'm upset about something, I want him to be on my side because he hasn't heard the other side. … There's value in that."

