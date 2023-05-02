Where is Rob Kardashian now?

The only brother of the famous Kardashian sisters used to appear in Keep Up With The Kardashians…

Whilst the Karshian-Jenner sisters continue to make daily headlines alongside their mother Kris Jenner, fans may be wondering where their rarely-seen brother, Rob Kardashian, 36, is as he continues to live his life away from the spotlight.

Rob used to regularly appear on the hit reality TV series Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but hasn't yet made an appearance since his family launched their new re-vamped show, The Kardashians, on Hulu last year.

© Denise Truscello Rob used to be in Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Rob stepped away from the E! Programme after season 13 of the show. Despite his lack of public appearances, his devoted sisters will occasionally share a gushing tribute about their brother on their respective social media outlets.

Keep scrolling to find out where Rob Kardashian is now…

What does Rob Kardashian do for a living now?

Despite not sharing the same adoration for the red carpet as his influential sisters, Rob has taken after his siblings in one specific professional aspect and has a number of businesses under his belt.

Rob has three businesses

He is also a doting dad to his four-year-old daughter Dream, four, whom he shares with his ex, Black Chyna.

© Photo: Instagram Rob shares his daughter Dream with Blac Chyna

According to The Richest, Rob owns Grandeza hot sauce, sock company Arthur George, and clothing brand Halfway Dead. Rob's sock company hit a snag in 2018 when he got into a legal dispute with Blac Chyna. His mother Kris Jenner helped keep the company afloat financially in return for 50% of the company according to, The Blast.

Does Rob live with Kris Jenner?

During the legal battle, Rob was forced to move back into his mother's old house after Blac Chyna got a restraining order against him following a slew of inappropriate photos of the rapper being posted on his Instagram account.

© Photo: Getty Images Blac Chyna got a restraining order against Rob

The Blast reported that Rob also had to pay $20,000 dollars in child support which is what caused him to have to move home. He explained to the publication: "My income now is insufficient to pay for my expenses. As of Jan. 17, 2018, I am short nearly $300,000 which my accountant projects I will need to pay for my 2107 tax liabilities. I no longer own a home. I now live in my mother’s home."

The legal battle also restricted his use of social media which negatively impacts on businesses. Rob has since lived in his old family house, owned by Kris, where they filmed Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Was Rob at Kourtney Kardashian's wedding?

Rob did not attend his eldest sister, Kourtney's lavish Italian wedding to Blink182 drummer, Travis Barker. According to E! News, he didn't feel comfortable with the spectacle aspect of their big day. Rob also did not attend Kim's wedding to her ex-husband Kanye West after he felt uncomfortable after his suit fitting in Paris the night before.

