Khloé Kardashian reveals Rob's daughter Dream's sweet gesture in glimpse of their private life

Stripping back the filters and camera lights, Khloé Kardashian gave a candid glimpse into her life off-screen as she shared a gallery of "moments in May" with her 309 million Instagram followers.

In the heartwarming post, Khloé, 39, revealed how she's keeping up with a new generation of little Kardashians. The Good American founder shared several sweet moments with her 21-month-old son, Tatum, daughter True, six, and her seven-year-old niece, Dream.

In one photo, Khloé held onto a post-it note scrawled with Dream's handwriting.

The daughter of Rob Kardashian left a polite note for her aunty thanking her for dinner. "Thank you for diner I epresheat it [sic]. Love Dream."

Khloé's fans rushed to comment on the young Kardashian's adorable note.

"You’re the best mom and aunt! Dream’s note is so cute," said one fan, as another agreed: "The note from Dream is so sweet."

"A handwritten note of thanks - adorable and such good manners!" said a third fan. "Dream really is a true dream and adores her aunt Koko. Can't wait to see how this relationship thrives through her teenage and adult years."

Other unfiltered photos showed Khloé's daughter True brushing her little brother's teeth, along with the little Kardashian trio sharing a hug in the kitchen.

Real reason Khloé Kardashian spends so much time with her niece Dream

Khloé has revealed the reason why Dream spends so much time at her family's home in a past episode of The Kardashians, admitting that she was like the little girl's "third parent", and is there to help Rob - who is notoriously private - out whenever he needs it.

"Rob does such an incredible job with her and I'm just there to help whenever he needs. Rob and I are crazy close to one another, we’ve always been," she said.

Khloé added: "I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream. I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence — whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, it's important and wherever she gets it from she gets it from."