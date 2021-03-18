Rob Kardashian's three epic birthday cakes are nothing like you'd expect The KUWTK star's birthday falls on St Patrick's Day

To celebrate his 34th birthday, Rob Kardashian was treated to not one, not two, but three decadent birthday cakes that were all very different.

READ: Kim Kardashian's daily diet: The reality TV star's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to his Instagram Stories to share a peek inside his birthday celebrations which appeared to follow a St Patrick's Day theme – a nod to the fact his birthday falls on the same day as the Irish holiday.

Rob's first cake was shaped into a giant LA Dodgers baseball with white icing and blue stitching, complete with a green base that mimicked the grass of a pitch. In the background, a cake stand filled with bright green doughnuts was ready for Rob to tuck into.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 12 show-stopping birthday cakes that have to be seen to be believed

Continuing with the green theme, Rob's second birthday cake featured a picture of the reality TV star rocking his sister Kim Kardashian's iconic blonde hair.

Around the outside, a mixture of pastel and bright green buttercream icing was fashioned into intricate swirls, while gold glittery four-leaf covers were interspersed with the design. In the background of the photo, shared on Kylie Jenner's Instagram, there was yet another cake stand covered with crumbs.

RELATED: Elizabeth Hurley's daily diet: the model's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

MORE: 7 most luxurious Easter eggs: From Harrods to Selfridges and Fortnum & Mason

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off a baseball-themed cake

We imagine it was the remnants of Rob's third birthday cake, which was much more traditional. Covered with simple white icing, the culinary creation was topped with strawberries, blueberries, and green icing fashioned into mini leaves. So there were plenty of sweet treats for Rob to choose from!

The second birthday cake featured a photo of Rob surrounded by green icing

The father-of-one appeared to celebrate his special day with his sisters, with Khloe Kardashian sharing pictures of a delicious birthday lunch.

"Nothing like celebrating my brother with @carouselrestaurant!! The best Armenian food," wrote Khloe.

Rob's third birthday cake was a simple white design

The 36-year-old also got her brother a giant balloon display that was placed in his impressive hallway, with rainbows, four-leaf clovers and gold letters spelling out 'Happy Birthday Rob'.

Khloe Kardashian treated her brother to a St Patrick's Day balloon display

The Halfway Dead designer often opts for an Irish-themed birthday. Back in 2019, Rob was presented with a four-leaf clover cake surrounded by gold coins, as well as a white cake that was decorated with a shamrock. The latter was given to him by his daughter, Dream Kardashian, whom he shares with his ex Blac Chyna.

RELATED: How to make the ultimate Easter bunny biscuits

Read more HELLO! US stories here