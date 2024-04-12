Khloe Kardashian 'in tears' as she marks emotional day in personal new post dedicated to daughter

Khloe Kardashian was feeling all the emotions on Friday as she paid tribute to her beloved firstborn, True Thompson, on her sixth birthday.

On the eve of the little girl's big day, The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a number of photos of herself during her pregnancy, and admitted that she was incredibly tearful about the new milestone.

She wrote: "I can not handle True turning six tomorrow. What's wrong with me [tearful eye emojis]. What is this liquid falling from my eyes?"

Khloe shares True with her ex Tristan Thompson, who is also the father of her one-year-old son Tatum Thompson.

True's birthday was celebrated a week early, with Khloe taking her little girl on a very special vacation to Turks and Caicos, along with her aunts and cousins.

Khloe Kardashian was full of emotion on the eve of daughter True's sixth birthday

Joining them was Kylie Jenner and her children Stormi, six, and Aire, two, Kourtney Kardashian and her children Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, Reign, nine, and baby Rocky, and Kim Kardashian with her children North, ten, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, five.

Khloe revealed that she had asked her daughter if she would prefer a party or a vacation, to which she replied the latter, choosing to spend time with her family and make memories.

Khloe shared some throwback photos to mark True's big day

The doting mom made sure that her daughter had a week to remember, filled with trips to the beach and lots of fun activities thrown in. She even organized for all the cousins to get special hampers filled with vacation treats, including a disposable camera, allowing for them all to make their own special memories during the trip.

True's grandmother, Kris Jenner, took to Instagram on Friday to pay tribute to her granddaughter with a series of never-before-seen family photos.

The Kardashians star got reflective

Alongside the images, Kris wrote: "I can’t believe my beautiful granddaughter, True, turns six today! Words cannot express the pride and joy I feel watching you grow into the incredible young lady you are becoming.

"You are the most amazing daughter, sister, granddaughter, cousin and friend and you have the best dance moves! You are kind, sweet, thoughtful, funny, your energy and love for life is so infectious and you spread so much love and happiness wherever you go.

"Happy birthday, our precious True! May your day be filled with love, laughter, and all the dancing your heart desires. I love you to the moon and back! Lovey."

Khloe is an incredibly hands-on mom, and not only dotes on her two children, but all her nieces and nephews, in particular Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, who she considers herself as her "third parent".

© Instagram Khloe is a doting mom-of-two

Khloe previously referred to Dream as "one of my babies" as she gushed about her young niece.

On an episode of The Kardashians, during which Khloe was helping to plan Dream's sixth birthday party in 2022, she said: "Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people, I don't know if they like that or not but it’s in my blood just to be a mom, I wouldn’t have it any other way."

Khloe Kardashian and Dream Kardashian

Khloe added: "I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream. I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence — whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, it's important and wherever she gets it from she gets it from."

The star also praised Rob's parenting skills: "Rob does such an incredible job with her and I'm just there to help whenever he needs. Rob and I are crazy close to one another, we’ve always been," she said.

