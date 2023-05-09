Donald Trump found liable of sexually abusing and forcibly touching E Jean Carroll

Former President Donald J. Trump has been found guilty of sexually abusing and forcibly touching E Jean Carroll.

A jury in New York found that he was not guilty of a rape claim but did find him liable for the other claims. The verdict in the civil trial came after less than three hours of deliberation from the six men and three women on the jury.

Carroll, 79, alleged in a lawsuit that the businessman turned President of the United States between 2017 and 2021 sexually assaulted her in a dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in 1996.

She made the civil claim under a new 2022 New York state law that opened a one-year window for lawsuits alleging sexual assaults which would otherwise have been barred by the statute of limitations.