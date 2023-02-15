Ivanka Trump marks Valentine's Day - days after sharing concern over son Donald Trump's daughter shares three children with her husband

Ivanka Trump has taken to Instagram with a loving Valentine's tribute to her husband, Jared Kushner.

Donald Trump's daughter married Jared in 2009 and together they share three children together: Arabella, 11, Joseph, nine, and six-year-old Theo.

She shared a snapshot showing her and Jared both on top of horses and leaning in to kiss. "13 years, 3 kids, countless adventures and so much love and joy!" Ivanka wrote.

"Endlessly grateful for my sweet Valentines! I love you so much Jared!"

Ivanka's heartfelt message comes just days after she shared her upset upon hearing news about her youngest child. She told her followers: "This week I received a call from the school nurse that every parent dreads.

"My 6-year-old son Theo broke his wrist while playing soccer. Since I was over an hour's drive away, an ambulance took Theo, accompanied by the school nurse, to the closest hospital. Jared and I raced to meet him, Jared arriving at the same time as the ambulance and me getting there a few minutes later."

Ivanka, 41, continued: "It was a bad break, but the capable EMT, doctors, nurses and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital staff cared for Theo tenderly and professionally.

"Theo's visit culminated with two ice pops, which led to him declaring, 'this is the best day ever!' The nurse turned to me and said, 'This is why I'm in pediatrics! No adult in the emergency room has ever said something like that when given an ice pop.'"

The American businesswoman concluded: "Jared and I are so grateful to the doctors, nurses, EMTs, and hospital staff who cared for our son. With gratitude in our hearts, we have made a donation to the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital."

Fans were quick to reach out. "Awww - hope he mends well! It's so hard in a mother's heart when our little ones are hurt," one said. A second added: "Praying for a speedy recovery! My daughter recently broke her wrist, requiring surgery. She's 27, wasn't offered an ice pop but was equally grateful for the excellent care she received!"

