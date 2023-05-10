Offset's daughters Kulture and Kalea are adorable Disney princesses for Little Mermaid red carpet

In a scene fit for a fairy tale, famed rapper Offset treated his daughters Kulture Kiari and Kalea Marie to a star-studded night at the premiere of 'The Little Mermaid' in Hollywood.

The rapper proudly shared an Instagram snap of his "princesses", capturing the enchantment of the evening.

Offset's 4-year-old daughter Kulture, whom he shares with wife Cardi B, wore a majestic black gown adorned with floral details and white petals trailing down the train, her head crowned with a sparkling tiara.

Kalea, his 8-year-old daughter from a previous relationship with Shya L'amour, complemented her sister in a billowing white gown, highlighted with black flowers.

Instead of a tiara, Kalea's red hair was styled into a large, bow-like arrangement. Both girls accessorized with glittering necklaces, sheer opera-length gloves, and sparkling rhinestones accenting their hair.

Offset, radiating fatherly pride, escorted his daughters down the carpet, which was transformed into a deep sea blue for the event.

In a nod to the royal theme, the 31-year-old rapper sported an all-white beaded jacket with pearl details, reminiscent of Michael Jackson's iconic outfit at the 1993 Grammys — complete with the black armband.

Regrettably, Kulture's mom Cardi B and youngest brother Wave, 20 months, were not present at the premiere.

Cardi, however, shared a heartwarming glimpse into the preparations for the event, tweeting a video of Kulture getting ready. As the little one beamed, Cardi could be heard saying, "Like that, you gotta smile like that." The touching video was aptly titled, "My gal," accompanied by heart emojis.

Offset and Cardi B, alongside their beautiful children, have previously showcased their fondness for mermaid themes.

Last year, Kulture's fourth birthday was celebrated with a grand mermaid-themed party. The birthday girl and her mom dazzled in pink sequined skirts, bodices adorned with shell details echoing Ariel's iconic look from the 1989 Disney classic, and a mermaid-themed cake topped with a purple fin.

In a candid interview with Essence magazine, Offset expressed his gratitude for his blended family. "It's a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who's open and treats them as if they're her kids," he shared.

Cardi B, too, has spoken about her journey as a stepmother, saying, "After we got married, that's when I first met his kids. I always wanted them to love me, and they really do. They tell me that. I feel it, and I hope that we always have a great relationship."

Offset and Cardi B have always celebrated their children's milestones with aplomb. Cardi B announced Kulture's birth on July 10, 2018, with a striking Instagram post featuring a nude maternity photo.

Kulture's journey since then, from making an appearance on the cover of her father's debut solo album "Father of 4" to receiving a $50,000 cash gift on her fourth birthday, has been nothing short of extraordinary.

However, the superstar couple is keen on instilling humility and work ethic in their children.

Cardi B told Vogue Singapore: "They need to know to never feel comfortable. Don't ever feel like, 'I'm going to get it because I'm Cardi and Offset's kid.' They are never going to know what struggle feels like, so they might not have that hunger I had to leave the streets."

