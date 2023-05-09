Nick Cannon reveals where relationship with Mariah Carey stands after welcoming ten more kids since their divorce

The upcoming Beat Shazam host and the "All I Want for Christmas is You" singer were married for eight years and share twins Monroe and Moroccan

Nick Cannon may receive all sorts of negative reactions and criticism for welcoming so many kids in such a short amount of time – he has welcomed 12 kids since 2011, five of which were born in 2022 alone – but he isn't getting any of that from his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

The television personality and Grammy-winning singer first met in 2005, though it wasn't until 2008 that they started dating. They tied the knot with a Bahamas wedding in 2008, however they finalized their divorce in 2016.

Together they had both of each other's first children, twins Monroe and Moroccan, who were born in 2011 and just turned 12 years old on April 30.

Naturally, Nick gets a lot of questions about his children, who are Monroe, Moroccan, Golden, Powerful, Zion, Zillion, Legendary, Onyx, Rise, Beautiful and Halo. He had another son, Zen, born in 2021, though he died at five months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Now, in a clip from his appearance on an upcoming episode of The Jason Lee Show shared exclusively with Page Six, Nick reveals what his ex-wife really thinks of his big family, and where their relationship stands because of it.

Mariah couldn't be more supportive, he revealed. He confessed: "She's high frequency. She always asks me, 'You aight? How you doin'? You handling it all?'"

© Getty Nick and Mariah with their twins in 2018

"When we talk daily, she’s just checking in on my spirit," he added, as he explained that she merely has solid boundaries with him, revealing that "nothing can infiltrate" the star's "Manor of Carey," as he describes it, and she simply asks of him not to bring "none of that [expletive]" home.

Despite the fact that they are no longer a couple, Nick revealed they are in frequent communication over not only their kids but everything going on in their respective personal lives, and that Mariah does nothing but "encourage" him and his personal and professional endeavors.

He said: "She's like, 'Yo, let's make sure we're on the same page every day so when some [expletive] comes up, we know that it ain't true.'"

After welcoming twins Moroccan and Monroe in 2011, Nick then welcomed Golden Sagon, six, in 2017, with Brittany Bell, whom he also shares with Powerful Queen, two, born in 2020, and Rise Messiah, born in October 2022.

In 2021, he welcomed another set of twins, sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with model and DJ with Abby de la Rosa, and he also had with her daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, his 11th child, also born in 2022, in November, a month after his son Rise with Brittany was born.

© Getty Monroe and Moroccan are Nick's first of two sets of twins

Nick also has son Legendary Love, born in July 2022 with Bre Tiesi, daughter Onyx Ice Cole born in September 2022 with LaNisha Cole, and Halo Marie, born in December of 2022, with Alyssa Scott, who was the mother of his other son, Zen, who passed away.

© Getty The former couple met in 2005

© Instagram Nick announced Zen's passing in December of 2022

© Instagram The star with daughter Onyx Ice, who he shares with LaNisha

© Getty Nick with Brittanny and kids Powerful and Golden in 2022

