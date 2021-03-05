Cardi B's $5million mansion with Offset is out of this world – watch tour The couple live in Atlanta

Cardi B and Offset invested in a huge mansion in Atlanta worth $5.2million in 2019, as per Zillow. The property covers a total of 22,500sq feet of space, set within six acres of private land, and features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, an 1,800-bottle wine cellar, a gun range and an extraordinary infinity pool.

Upon moving in, Cardi B took to Instagram with a video tour inside, and it's even more jaw-dropping than we ever imagined. Take a look…

SEE: The most epic celebrity homes seen during lockdown REVEALED

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cardi B films video tour inside epic house with Offset

Cardi captioned the footage: "Closing time! @offsetyrn and I have been house hunting for the past two years with our realtor @b_luxurious. It has been a roller roller coaster. Houses that @offsetyrn liked, there was always a room I didn’t like that we couldn’t agree on, and a couple of houses that I liked @offsetyrn said NO because the areas they were in are not too good.

MORE: 12 outrageous celebrity home features you won't believe

"We even thought about building a house but with a family that's a bit complicated. With the help of @b_luxurious and God, WE GOT OUR HOUSE! Sorry if the videos don't fit so well on Instagram."

Cardi B's living room

She went on to share a second and third video, showing both the upstairs and downstairs of the house, including the mammoth bedrooms, luxurious en-suite bathrooms, and an enormous playroom for the children: their daughter together, Kulture Kiari, and Offset's three children from previous relationships: Jordan, Kalea Marie and Kody.

Cardi B decorated the living room at Christmas

As Cardi first entered the house and showed off the living room and hallway, she confessed: "I want to cry, I just, I'm not going to cry…"

The great room has to be the most impressive of all, with looming triple-height arched ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows, and regal concrete pillars positioned at either side. Underlighting at the windows also add to the majestic feel of the house.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.