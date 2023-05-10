Jack Nicholson shocks fans at Lakers game as he is joined by youngest son Ray

The Chinatown star and son Ray made yet another appearance

After a break of 18 months from public appearances, Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson returned to the limelight, attending his second Los Angeles Lakers game within 10 days at the Crypto.com Arena on Monday.

The 86-year-old retired actor, legendary for his roles in films like "Chinatown" and "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest", arrived in style, dressed in an all-black suit and loafers. With his trusty binoculars in tow, Nicholson was seated in his VIP courtside seat alongside his youngest son, Ray Nicholson.

Ray, 31, known for his role in 'Something from Tiffany's', is one of Jack's two children, the other being his 33-year-old daughter Lorraine.

The siblings are the product of Nicholson's five-year relationship with Rebecca Broussard, his co-star from 'Man Trouble'.

The relationship ended in 1994, but Jack remains close with his family, particularly Ray, his protégé.

Before the game, the Nicholsons were seen conversing with sportscaster Jim Gray.

They later watched their cherished basketball team clinch a victory over the Golden State Warriors with a score of 104 to 101.

Producer Lou Adler, a longtime friend of Jack, and his wife Patricia 'Page' Hannah, also joined them.

Jacka Lakers season ticket holder since 1970, was noticed engaging in an animated discussion with a staff member wearing a headset.

The actor, who is well-known for his distinctive sunglasses, was spotted rocking a pair with orange-tinted frames.

Previously, on April 28, Jack attended a Lakers game against the Memphis Grizzlies with Ray and his grandson Duke Nicholson, 24. 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' producer-star Larry David was among the first to welcome Nicholson back to the Crypto.com Arena.

Jack, who has been missing from the big screen since his role as corporate CEO Charles Madison in the 2010 rom-com "How Do You Know", is renowned for his performances in some of the most influential films in cinema history.

His illustrious career spans 'Five Easy Pieces', 'The Shining', 'Terms of Endearment', 'Batman', 'A Few Good Men', 'As Good as It Gets', and 'About Schmidt'.

Throughout his career, the California Air National Guard veteran has been recognized with three Academy Awards, six Golden Globe Awards, and even a Grammy Award.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.