Ray Liotta's cause of death revealed ahead of one-year anniversary of his passing

The Goodfellas actor was on location filming Dangerous Waters when he passed away in his sleep last May

Just shy of three weeks before the one-year anniversary of Ray Liotta's passing, his cause of death has been revealed. News of his death was first reported on May 26, 2022, with reports merely revealing that he had died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic.

At the time, the actor, 67, was filming a new movie in the Caribbean island, Dangerous Waters, a thriller directed by John Barr also starring Eric Dane, Odeya Rush, and Saffron Burrows.

Now his death has been revealed as having been caused by heart failure and respiratory issues.

Documents first obtained by TMZ detail that among the heart failure and respiratory issues were pulmonary edema, which is fluid in the lungs, acute heart failure, and respiratory insufficiency.

The documents also state that the late actor suffered from atherosclerosis, which Johns Hopkins describes as "thickening or hardening of the arteries caused by a buildup of plaque in the inner lining of an artery," and that risk factors include "high cholesterol and triglyceride levels, high blood pressure, smoking, diabetes, obesity, physical activity, and eating saturated fats."

More to come.