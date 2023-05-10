Why Elton John's Windsor mega mansion costs him £45k/year to run

Tiny Dancer singer Elton has a huge home in Windsor with his husband and kids

Elton John, 76, was on everyone's lips when he didn't sing at King Charles III's coronation concert, despite being one of the monarch's favourite performers. It is believed work commitments elsewhere prevented him from being in Windsor on the date, which is a shame considering he lives so close to His Majesty in his own regal residence.

In new research by Uswitch.com it has been estimated that Elton's mammoth home uses 37x more energy than an average home.

WATCH: See Elton John's sons showcasing their skiing skills

The predictions show that Elton's gas and electricity usage could come to an eye-watering £45,039 a year.

The high costs are partly due to the large scale of the property, but other contributing factors are the building's single-glazed windows, a lack of insulation on some roofs and walls, and low energy lightbulbs in only 10% of outlets, all of which waste energy.

© Photo: Alamy Elton's energy bills are sky high

One thing which may mean Elton does not use this scale of energy is the fact him and his family split their time between the UK and the US, in fact their abode in LA is normally their main residence.

What is Elton John's Windsor home like?

Elton has a regal property in Windsor

Elton purchased his Windsor home, known as Woodside, back in 1974 for £400,000. It came complete with a library, a gilded salon, a chapel, and the star has kept the interiors traditional, but with a touch of lavishness.

The dining room is a regal affair with Parquet flooring, pannelling, gilded frames and antique furniture. It wouldn't look out of place in a royal home!

© Photo: Instagram The star has a residence in Windsor

Previously, Elton's husband David has posed in their garden, in front of a raised seating area, which was covered with a pergola to protect them from the elements. Topiary plants and potted trees surround the area.

LOOK: Elton John and David Furnish’s sons show off unique fashion sense in rare new photo

What is Elton John's LA home like?

Elton and David purchased the LA property in 2012 for a cool $7.2 million (£5.3 million), according to Velvet Ropes, and it boasts a luxurious swimming pool and eccentric interiors, including neon artwork and animal print accessories.

Elton has a lavish LA home

This home is much more modern than Elton's Windsor residence, and it has been designed with a spectrum of colours.

The views from their garden are utterly mesmerising with vistas over the LA landscape from their serene pool.

© Photo: Instagram The views from the family's pool are unreal

Elton and David have their very own cinema room with a screen spanning the height of one wall. It looks as though the room also has a pool table for entertaining guests and the children. How fun!

Are you looking to save costs at your own home?

Check out our best money-saving articles:

13 instant changes to reduce your electricity bills

12 unbelievably easy ways to save £1k on energy bills

Kevin McCloud's genius energy saving home improvements will dramatically reduce your bills

7 unbelievably simple ways going green can save you £100s on bills

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories?Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.

v