Elton John provides update on farewell tour as he makes grand declaration The Rocketman star's last hurrah

Elton John has had one incredible career, but he's ready to hang up his touring shoes now as he continues on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

MORE: Elton John and David Furnish 'deeply saddened' as they pay tribute to 'great friend' following sad death

The English singer has been on the road for years now, with the tour first kicking off in 2018, and is slated to finally wrap in July 2023.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Elton John's sons ski like pros in unbelievable video

Speaking to Music Week earlier in the week, he confessed that this was the finish line for him when it came to going on the road.

"I can tell you now that this is it," he shared. "I will not be devoid of music but as far as schlepping around the world doing shows, I don't want to do it anymore. I've done it since I was 17."

MORE: David Furnish reacts after George Michael's ex Kenny Goss makes comment about Elton John

Elton is currently performing a leg of his tour in the United States, most recently taking the stage in Detroit, Michigan.

The singer clarified that given this was his final bow, this would be his last concert that he was planning to have in the state and thanked his fans for their support.

Elton's farewell tour marks his last world tour

"Tonight is my 55th and my last concert in Michigan and Detroit and I want to say thank you for everyone that came tonight dressed up in their flashy glasses, who brought signs, everything," he gushed.

"You were responsible for me being here. If it wasn't for you, I wouldn't be here so I can't thank you enough."

MORE: Sir Elton John's vast property portfolio spans from Windsor to Venice – photos

MORE: Elton John and David Furnish surprise by sharing new baby photo – fans react

He's had some truly special moments since kicking off his tour all those years ago, including a number one duets album in late 2021 and a worldwide chart-topper in Cold Heart with Dua Lipa.

However, one of the highlights of his time touring came at his recent Hyde Park concert in London, where his two adorable sons, Zachary, 11, and Elijah, nine, made a cameo.

The singer's sons joined him for his Hyde Park concert

The Rocketman singer paused his performance and revealed that his two sons were actually watching the gig that evening, shouting them out with their school friends who attended with them as the screens beside the stage showed them waving madly.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.