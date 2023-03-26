Elton John's sons' adorable birthday tribute to their dad revealed The singer shares two sons with David Furnish

Sir Elton John turned 76 at the weekend, and he clearly celebrated in style. One of the sweetest aspects of his party, though, was the behind-the-scenes glimpse of the sweet tribute his sons Zachary, 12, and Elijah, ten, created for their famous dad.

The legendary singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share some photos of the previous day's festivities. One of them showed red and gold helium balloons arranged to spell out: "Happy Birthday Daddy 76".

More balloons and illustrations could just be seen at the bottom of the picture. Elton gushed in the caption: "I absolutely loved my birthday! A magical day with @davidfurnish and our beautiful sons".

He continued: "From the most spectacular cake – the gift of 100 oak trees grown from acorns of the old tree that has been gracing my driveway for centuries, it was a real celebration.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the friends and fans who sent flowers and beautiful messages".

Elton's sons created a sweet display for their dad

The star also shared a picture of 3D letters spelling out "DADDY 76", the aforementioned saplings and a cake decorated with figurines of Elton playing a piano, David gazing at him from the top of the piano, and their two sons sliding down a large keyboard next to the couple.

The star's cake was incredible

Elton's followers flooded to the comments to share their well wishes.

They included Donatella Versace, who wrote: "Amazing… Happy birthday Elton… Love you" and his long-time lyricist Bernie Taupin, who added: "What a beautiful day, so well deserved, [red heart emojis]".

The singer enjoyed his day with family and friends

"I hope it'll be a great year for you," wrote one fan, while another commented: "Happy birthday, that cake looks like a family portrait… Beautiful… Thank you for the music, God bless you with many more happy healthy birthdays".

A third added: "Wow! Amazing day. Thank you for sharing it and happy belated birthday Sir".

