Kaley Cuoco reveals the heartfelt gesture Tom Pelphrey made for her and daughter Matilda

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are currently still basking in the glow of becoming new parents to their daughter Matilda, who they welcomed in late March.

This Sunday, May 14, marked Kaley's first Mother's Day since becoming one herself, and the 37-year-old was able to spend it just how she intended – surrounded by family.

However, it was made all the more special by the sweetest way Tom, 40, was able to honor her and their daughter, by taking a break from his latest film commitments to fly out to be with them.

© Instagram Tom flew over to join Kaley and Matilda for Mother's Day

The Emmy-nominated actress shared a glimpse of her celebration over the weekend with a sweet picture doting over the Ozark star as he himself doted on Matilda.

"My first Mother's Day was as sweet as it gets!" Kaley wrote. "Thank you to my wonderful other half (@tommypelphrey) for flying home just to spend the day with us.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey look radiant as they step out to charity fundraiser after welcoming daughter Matilda

"And to all the incredible women who are truly helping us raise our sweet Matilda! We love and appreciate you!" adding pictures of her nanny and other family members, including sister Brianna Cuoco.

© Instagram The actress included a nod to her sister Brianna as well

Tom responded with a slew of heart emojis, while JoAnna Garcia Swisher commented: "Happy Mother's Day gorgeous!" as did several other fans.

At the end of April, over a year after first embarking on a relationship, Kaley and Tom took their bond to a whole new level.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco steps out for emotional occasion following baby Matilda's arrival

Tom took to his Instagram Stories at the time to reveal that he was getting a new tattoo, although by tagging his girlfriend, it implied that he was getting a couple's tattoo.

However, the following snapshot revealed that it went beyond your typical inked tribute to a partner, as he and Kaley had gotten matching tattoos in honor of not just their relationship, but also their newborn.

VIDEO: Kaley Cuoco shares sweet relationship milestone with Tom Pelphrey

They'd each gotten an amalgamation of the letters "K," "M," and "T" for each of their first names, with the actor adding it to his forearm and Kaley opting to ink it on her wrist.

Matching tattoos aren't a new deal for the star of HBO's The Flight Attendant, who has a "Boop" tattooed on her forearm as a nod to her close friend and co-star Zosia Mamet.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco is glowing in new photo with baby Matilda as she makes first red carpet appearance after birth

MORE: Inside Kaley Cuoco's bespoke $12m mansion where she'll raise her first child

The symbolic ink came not only a week after their one-year anniversary, but exactly a month following Matilda's birth, born Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey on March 30.

"Introducing Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle," Kaley shared alongside a series of pictures of the newborn baby girl swaddled in a blanket and wearing a bow back then.

© Instagram Kaley and Tom got matching tattoos in honor of each other and baby Matilda

"Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did," she added.

Check out more adorable photos of Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey's family below:

© Getty Images Tom and Kaley made their first public appearance at the Golden Globes

© Instagram Kaley and Tom ahead of welcoming their daughter with their pets

© Instagram Kaley and Tom welcomed Matilda on March 30

© Instagram Kaley welcomed her first child with boyfriend Tom

© Instagram The Hollywood couple's first red carpet appearance since becoming parents at the "Love & Death" premiere

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.