Michael Douglas 'deeply saddened' at news as family offers support after Jim Brown's death

Michael Douglas paid an emotional tribute to Jim Brown on Friday after the American football player, civil rights activist, and actor died at the age of 87.

In a heartfelt social media post, Michael offered up his and his family's condolences in a message alongside a photo of the late, former NFL star.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the passing of Jim Brown," he wrote. "One of the greatest players in NFL history, a true legend, and leader on and off the field. Prayers and condolences from our family to the Brown family during this difficult time. RIP #JimBrown."

Michael - who shares two children with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones - was inundated with comments from his followers expressing their sadness over the news. "It hurts to see legends pass from us," one wrote as another added: "May he rest in peace."

The Pro Football Hall of Famer passed away peacefully at his Los Angeles home on Thursday night. His wife, Monique Brown, confirmed the news on Instagram. "It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of my husband, Jim Brown," she penned next to a photo of her kissing Jim.

"He passed away peacefully last night at our LA home. To the world he was an activist, actor and football star. To our family, he was a loving wonderful husband, father and grandfather. Our hearts are broken. Monique Brown."

The Cleveland Browns described him as a "legend, leader, activist, visionary" on Twitter. He played for the team between 1957-65, and in 2016, a statue of him was erected outside their stadium.

He had a decorated career as an athlete and in addition to football, he was considered to be one of the greatest lacrosse players in the world, leading him to be inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 1984.Jim shockingly retired at the age of 30 in 1966 and leaned into acting instead.

Jim appeared in more than 30 films including, Oliver Stone's Any Given Sunday and The Dirty Dozen.

Jim was also one of the most vocal elite black athletes on racial issues during the civil rights movement in the 50s. "

On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Monique and their family," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Jim Brown was a gifted athlete; one of the most dominant players to ever step on any athletic field, but also a cultural figure who helped promote change.

"During his nine-year NFL career, which coincided with the civil rights movement here at home, he became a forerunner and role model for athletes being involved in social initiatives outside their sport. He inspired fellow athletes to make a difference, especially in the communities in which they lived."