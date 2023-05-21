Beyoncé 'orders' £1,800 Nando’s takeaway for her entourage as she performs in Edinburgh

The singer's very generous Nando's order for her team as she takes to the stage in Scotland

Generous-hearted Beyoncé has splashed out £1,800 on a Nando’s takeaway for her hungry team while she performed in Edinburgh, Scotland this weekend, according to reports.

Just like us, the singing superstar revealed she’s a huge fan of Nando’s and fans will remember that the singing superstar made a similar order once before - spending nearly £1,500 on Nando’s in Essex when she took to the stage for V Festival in 2013. So it’s no surprise Nando’s took Beyoncé's fancy this weekend while she was performing her world tour and she showed her incredible kindness by treating her team to the feast.

Queen Bee’s receipt detailed her huge bill including orders for 50 sunset burgers, 30 fino pittas, 30 butterfly burgers, 60 chicken pittas, 20 beanie burgers and 10 chicken wings. The receipt was obtained by the local newspaper website Edinburgh Live. Nando’s confirmed to HELLO! Magazine that they could not comment any further on the order. The total order came to £1,809.35 with tax. Beyonce’s team put in the order at 2.48pm, according to the receipt.

Social media was awash with excitement and fans going wild over the huge order. “Beyoncé's team using her actual name to order food is SO UNSERIOUS,” one fan wrote. “It's actually for her team of over 100 people.” “Can you imagine the argument about who is going to deliver it.” Others added: “Beyoncé getting a cheeky nandos is sending me.”

“Beyonce having a Nando’s is so mind boggling to me.” HELLO! Magazine has reached out to Beyonce’s representative for further comment.

It is her first solo tour in seven years. Of her album, she wrote on Instagram: "Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world… It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."

Beyonce is in Edinburgh performing her world tour for her Renaissance album. On Saturday, the musical legend played to thousands of fans at Murrayfield Stadium. During her gig, Beyonce made a kind gesture to a birthday girl who was holding a sign saying: “It’s my birthday. You’re my birthday gift.” The singer proudly responded on stage, saying: “I’m very happy to be your birthday gift. Happy birthday to you.” Earlier in May, she performed in Stockholm, Sweden, then Brussels, Belgium and Cardiff, Wales before arriving in Scotland.

