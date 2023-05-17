Who is Beyoncé's famous step-sister Bianca Lawson? All you need to know

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is a world-famous star, but it turns out fame is something which runs not only in her and her sister's Solange's genes but also in her extended family's. The singer – who is currently travelling the globe on her much-anticipated Renaissance tour – is also the step-sibling of American actress Bianca Lawson following her mother's marriage to Bianca's father Richard Lawson.

The 44-year-old joined Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z's extended family in 2015, but what else is there to learn about the famous TV and film star? Join HELLO! as we investigate all you need to know about the former Destiny's Child star's step-sister.

How is Bianca Lawson related to Beyoncé?

Bianca is the world-famous singer's step-sister. As a result, the Pretty Little Liars star is not blood related to Beyoncé, but the duo are still family.

44-year-old Bianca is the child of Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles' second husband, Richard Lawson, and his first wife, Denise Gordy. Meanwhile, Beyoncé is the child of Tina Lawson and her ex-husband, Matthew Knowles. Following Tina and Matthew's divorce in 2011, Tina married Richard in 2015. From this moment on, the two grown up women both became step-sisters to each other.

What movies has Bianca Lawson starred in?

Beyoncé's step-sister Bianca has had roles in many films including the John Travolta and Emma Thompson starring comedy-drama Primary Colors, the 2004 Jamie Foxx film Breakin' All the Rules, and most recently the 2014 film House of Secrets.

However, the LA-born actress is better known for her TV roles. Bianca's breakout role came in 1993 when she starred as part of the main cast of Saved by the Bell: The New Class. Following on from this early role, she starred in popular dramas such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Dawson's Creek, and Bones.

In 2009, Bianca joined the cast of the much-loved teen mystery series Pretty Little Liars. Around the same time, she also landed starring roles in both The Vampire Diaries and Teen Wolf. Bianca's most recent main series role was as Darla in the Oprah Winfrey Network show Queen Sugar.

Are Beyoncé and her step-sister Bianca close?

Both Beyoncé and Bianca are careful to keep their personal life private, therefore as a result not much is known about the pair's relationship. However, they have featured in a few family photographs together over the years, suggesting the family are close despite the fact they did not grow up together.

How many sisters does Beyoncé have?

While Beyoncé's relationship with her step-sister Bianca is a relatively new development in her family life, Beyoncé has spent the majority of her life as an older sister. The 41-year-old grew up with one sister, fellow singer-songwriter Solange Knowles.

But while the 'Crazy in Love' star has only one biological sibling, since her mom's remarriage she now technically has two sisters, the other being her step-sister Bianca. Tina's marriage to Richard has also led to Beyoncé having a step-brother too, Ricky Lawson.

Ricky worked with Beyoncé on her latest album Renaissance, as well as her 2020 work Black is King. The 31-year-old also co-wrote her recent songs 'Heated' and 'Summer Renaissance'. Ricky first collaborated with his step-sibling on her soundtrack album for Disney's TheLion King (2019).

