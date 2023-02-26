Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles praises daughter's confession about her past The Break My Soul singer has become quite the legend in the industry since

Beyoncé's career has definitely been a legendary one, having achieved new highs just recently with her record-breaking wins at the Grammy Awards.

The singer's mom Tina Knowles, forever one of her biggest supporters, took to social media with a throwback video that cemented her daughter's success story.

The clip featured Beyoncé on-stage talking to a crowd about her rocky road to solo superstardom following her departure from Destiny's Child.

She revealed that her record label at the time, Columbia Records, had heard her entire debut record, Dangerously in Love, and told her that there were no hits on the record.

She then listed the five biggest singles from the album, Dangerously in Love 2, Naughty Girl, Me, Myself and I, Baby Boy, and Crazy in Love, and retorted with: "I guess they were kinda right…I had five."

Tina posted the clip with the supportive caption: "This is exactly why you have to believe in yourself! And not listen to other folks. You know best. I remember that day so well! Thank God she didn't listen to the noise!"

Beyoncé's mom shared her praise for the singer's resilience early on in her career

Fans of the Break My Soul singer immediately championed the singer in the comments section, writing: "Still one of my favorite records from the Queen."

Another said: "I thank god too. They could’ve derailed the queen's reign," while a third added: "I'm glad she didn't listen, this is definitely one of my favorite albums from her!"

Dangerously in Love was an immediate commercial success, going number one in several countries worldwide and selling over 11 million copies, establishing the singer as a formidable solo artist.

It spawned four top five singles and two number ones in lead single Crazy in Love and follow-up Baby Boy featuring Sean Paul, each becoming one of the best charting singles of the 2000s decade.

The star's debut record was an immediate success

The album also won a record-tying five Grammys, even nabbing a Record of the Year nomination for the lead track, which featured her future husband Jay-Z.

