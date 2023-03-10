Beyoncé’s mom reveals heartbreak over death of daughter’s 'best friend' Tina Knowles opened up about the loss on her Instagram

Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles has opened up on Instagram about her heartbreak after the death of her daughter Solange's best friend. Taking to the social media site on March 10, Tina shared an image of Marsai Murry, a 17-year-old girl who was shot in 2003 by a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting.

Writing in her caption alongside the photograph of Marsai, the 69-year-old business woman explained: "This is the Beautiful Marsai Murry. She was Solange's Best Friend. She was tragically Killed by a senseless stray bullet at a football game."

"I thought Solange would not ever recover," she continued emotionally, "But Nettie Murry who lost her only child so unselfishly took care of Masai's friends and made sure they were okay."

Getting emotional while thinking back to the time when they lost Marsai, Tina said: "I thank God for [Nettie], because it left a hole in Solange's heart that was so big and Nettie's love and support truly helped her get through it! I am in tears right now at the memory of how selfless and wonderful she was to those kids!"

Tina reposted the image of Marsai and shared her message after it was announced by Marsai's mom, also on Instagram, that the family would be setting up a scholarship in her name in order to fund the education of young black women in the Houston area at Spelman College.

Speaking about the scholarship, Beyoncé and Solange's mom continued: "The fact that her mother is still being selfless and setting up a scholarship fund in her name is amazing. But it's typically Nettie thinking of others. I love keeping her memory alive!"

Solange's friend died in 2003

She then added: "I'm asking everyone to donate to this fund," explaining: "I am personally pledging the first $10,000 scholarship. Hopefully there will be more than one scholarship given every year."

On her Instagram page, Nettie Murry shared her hope that the scholarship: "Will ensure that a young Black Woman will continue the spirit of excellence that Marsai shared with her family, friends and community for 17 most amazing years."

