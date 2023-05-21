Will Smith's daughter Willow Smith is in tears in photo that concerns fans

Willow Smith certainly got fans talking when she shared a new photograph of herself letting the tears flow freely.

The singer, 22, posted to Instagram a close-up image of herself on Instagram with a single tear falling, and she cryptically captioned it: "≤pantomime≥"

She received a slew of responses from her followers who felt the same way, with Camila Cabello saying: "I love you angel," and one gushing: "Wow, how beautiful can you be, even crying."

Quite a few others expressed some kind of concern, though, as one wrote: "Big girls cry when they hearts are breaking," and another also said: "Never keep it bottled in, always let it out."

While her dad Will Smith let the emotions run wild when he attended her set with brother Jaden at Coachella (which you can catch in the video below), it certainly has been an emotional time in the Smith household.

Her hit talk show, Red Table Talk, was canceled after Meta decided to shut down its Facebook Watch Originals Entertainment Group back in April. Willow co-hosted with mom Jada Pinkett Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

Shortly after the news, Jada took to Instagram with a statement which read: "We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disband. We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come," adding: "We at Red Table are in talks of finding a new home and we'll see you soon."

Following the shutdown of Facebook Watch Originals, the head of development and programming for the group, Mina Lefevre, plans to leave the company. Meta is currently cutting 10,000 jobs across the company, not long after it laid off another 11,000 employers at the end of 2022.

Red Table Talk, which first premiered in May of 2018, was produced by Jada and her husband Will Smith's production company, Westbrook Studios.

The show saw some bombshell moments and interviews, including one with Will himself during a moment of strain in him and Jada's marriage in 2018, amid rumors of a break-up and the actress admitting to having had a romantic relationship with musician August Alsina.

The King Richard actor had yet another explosive interview on Red Table Talk, following the now infamous moment at the 2022 Oscars when he walked up on stage and slapped Chris Rock, reacting to an offensive joke the comedian made about Jada's bald hairstyle, a result of her alopecia.

In the wake of the Oscars slap, Jada had her own emotional moment on the show during a separate episode, when she featured others diagnosed with alopecia, who spoke about its heartbreaking psychological side effects.

Red Table Talk also saw Olivia Jade Giannulli, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's youngest daughter, break her silence after her parents were exposed of being involved in the 2019 college admissions scandal, for which they both served prison time.

While its home was Facebook Watch, Westbrook Studios is reportedly looking for a new home for the show.

