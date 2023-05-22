Cat Deeley stuns in cut-out string swimsuit as husband Patrick Kielty celebrates life change

The family might be moving to Ireland after Patrick was announced as the new host of the Late Late Show

Cat Deeley has given her followers a lesson on how to "escape, restore and recharge" following a long-haul flight in a stunning video shared on her Instagram.

In the clip, which promotes her multi-function fragrance oil E11even and you can watch below, Cat can be seen in a gorgeous mustard cut-out string swimsuit as she puts some of the product on her blonde hair.

Cat Deeley stuns in cut-out swimsuit

She can also be seen practicing yoga, which according to her "melts away the tensions accumulated during your journey."

Cat's video was recorded last month, during a girl's trip to Costa Rica, where she and other women celebrated the 50th birthday of their friend.

Cat shared several clips and photos whilst away in Costa Rica

Cat’s break in Central America saw the mother-of-two take on some fun and relaxing activities, such as surfing and macramé, as well as lounging in the pool.

Upon her return, the 44-year-old was reunited with her husband of nine years, Patrick Kielty, and the couple made a dazzling and rare joint appearance at the 20th Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards.

© Getty Cat looked seriously stunning in a white dress with a keyhole cut-out

At the time of their outing, it was reported that Patrick, who currently lives in North London with his wife and two children, Milo, seven, and four-year old James, was set to host The Late Late Show in Ireland (not to be confused with the US version) – something that has since been confirmed.

Cat has two sons with Patrick, Milo and James

"And here is your host... @PatricKielty #LateLate," the official Twitter account for the show announced over the weekend alongside a clip of Patrick during a photoshoot for the programme.

© Getty Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty have been married since 2012

Breaking his silence on the news, Patrick added: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be the next host of The Late Late Show. To follow in the footsteps of Gay, Pat and Ryan as the next custodian is a real honour and I can't thank RTÉ enough for giving me the chance to be a part of the next chapter of such an iconic show. "

He continued: "I'm also genuinely humbled to become part of Friday nights for so many Irish people, at home and around the world. I can't wait to get started on one of the greatest jobs in television."

© Getty Patrick announced the big news over the weekend

Cat is yet to react to the post, which was also shared on his Instagram account, but many friends of the couple shared their congratulations, including Dermot O'Leary, who commented: "Yesssss!!!! Congrats man. Huge x"

Davina McCall wrote: "Yaaaaaaaaaaayyyyyyy!!!," whilst Laura Whitmore added: "Yas! Massive congrats!"

The family live in North London but could be relocating to Ireland

The comedian will become the fourth presenter to host the show, following in the footsteps of Gay Byrne, Pat Kenny and most recently Ryan Tubridy.

The 61st season, which will be hosted by Patrick, will begin in September, meaning the family might have to relocate to Ireland.

Asked about the possible move before the comedian's new gig was confirmed, Cat told Goss.ie: "Let’s see if you even get it first of all shall we? We'll talk about it then!"

