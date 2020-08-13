Cat Deeley has posted a video of her very excited sons ahead of the family's campervan holiday! Cat – who is married to Patrick Kielty – took to Instagram Stories with a sweet clip showing Milo, four, and James, two, on the built-in bed, with her husband also just visible. Milo can be seen poking his head out of the campervan’s skylight, while James crouches down close to his dad. "Camper Van excitement!" Cat, 43, captioned the video.

It appears that the family are preparing for a summer staycation in the UK. Cat and Patrick spend the majority of their time in LA, but returned to London before the lockdown was announced. The former SM:TV star moved to the States in 2006, and the couple purchased a £2.1million house in the city, which boasts an office, a gym, a pool and a spa as well as a gorgeous terrace that is perfect for entertaining. Earlier this month, however, the property was put on the market for £3.8million.

Cat is a very proud mum to sons Milo and James

The coronavirus has meant a more low-key summer than usual for the blonde beauty, who usually spends the season working on her hit reality dance competition So You Think You Can Dance, which she has fronted for 14 years. In June, she shared the sad news that the 2020 series of the show would be cancelled due to COVID-19.

The lockdown has meant that Cat's fans have been given a very rare glimpse into her home life, however. Both Cat and Patrick are private when it comes to their young children, but the lockdown period has seen the star share some intimate family moments with her fans.

Cat and Patrick have been married since September 2012

She previously delighted her followers with a sweet video showing her firstborn learning to ride his bike. Milo can be seen pedalling around in the family garden, much to the delight of his mum who can be heard shouting her encouragement.

Dad Patrick, 49, also appears in the clip, proudly looking on while holding little James. Fans could also catch a glimpse of the family's beautiful home, featuring a large conservatory area to capture the sunlight. In the garden there is a large blue beanbag and a play pirate ship for the boys to play in.

Northern Irish comedian Patrick and Cat first met back in 2002 when they started presenting Fame Academy together. They remained friends for almost a decade before going public as a couple in March 2012 and tied the knot just six months later in an intimate ceremony in Rome.