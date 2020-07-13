Cat Deeley reveals her sweet Sunday morning with two sons The star shares her sons with husband Patrick Kielty

Cat Deeley had an idyllic start to her Sunday. The So You Think You Can Dance? star took to Instagram to share a sweet video showing her playing with her two young sons, four-year-old Milo and two-year-old James.

The clip shows Cat and her children stood in a lush, green field, by some fallen trees. Little James can be seen stood near his buggy as his mum blows bubbles for her boys, using a large wand. The family's dog can even be seen making an appearance at the end of the short clip. "Easy like Sunday morning," the 43-year-old wrote.

"This is what it's all about," one fan wrote, while another agreed: "Idyllic and dreamy." A third added: "That looks like heaven!" A fourth remarked: "Look at that beautiful scenery and you can hear the birds - precious times."

Cat and husband Patrick Kielty – who were married in 2012 – currently live in LA. The former SM:TV star moved to the States in 2006, and the couple now own a £2.1million house in the city, which boasts an office, a gym, a pool and a spa as well as a gorgeous terrace that is perfect for entertaining.

The coronavirus has meant a more low-key summer than usual for the blonde beauty, who usually spends the season working on her hit reality dance competition, which she has fronted for 14 years. Last month, however, the 43-year-old shared the sad news that the 2020 series of the show would be cancelled due to COVID-19.

The lockdown has meant that Cat's fans have been given a glimpse into her home life. In April, she shared a very sweet clip showing Milo learning to ride his bike in the family garden.

The little boy could be seen riding around in the family garden, much to the delight of his mum, who could be heard shouting her encouragement. Dad Patrick, 49, also appeared in the clip, proudly looking on while holding little James.

Fans could also catch a glimpse of the family's beautiful home, which features a large conservatory area to capture the sunlight. In the garden there is a large blue beanbag and a play pirate ship for the boys to play in.