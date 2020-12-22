Cat Deeley and husband Patrick Kielty have been happily married since 2012 and are the proud parents to two little boys, Milo, four, and two-year-old James. Now, the former SMTV Live star has opened up about the early days of their romance, and revealed Patrick's incredibly romantic gesture at the start of their courtship.

Cat, 44, appeared on the latest episode of the Made by Mammas podcast, hosted by Zoe Hardman and Georgia Dayton, during which she revealed how love blossomed with Patrick, a longtime friend.

"It was my birthday and he'd rung me, he was at a pub in Ireland and he'd rung me from the pub. Bear in mind it was probably about 2 o'clock in the morning because they'd had a lock-in," she recalled, adding that she then told Patrick she was having a birthday brunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel with a few friends in celebration.

"He said, 'I'll see you there!' I was like, 'There's no way!' He went home, set his alarm for five, got up, went to the airport, flew from Belfast to London, then jumped on the first plane from London to LA, got in a cab, told the cabbie on his way from the airport what he was doing, and the driver was literally like, 'Do you want me to wait for you?!'

Patrick and Cat tied the knot in 2012

"He walked in, dropped his bags at the concierge, walked in and came and sat down for lunch! It knocked my socks off a little bit!"

Cat also spoke about the couple's shared desire to have children. "I've always wanted to have kids, and he had too. What we didn't want to do was put any stress and we just didn't want to be anxious about it. It was like, ok let's just see how this goes."

The couple are proud parents to sons Milo and James

Cat, Patrick, 49, and their boys recently relocated back to the UK from LA, and Cat admitted: "It was always kind of in our minds that we would, at some stage or another you know, come back. The main factor was friends and family because we will never get this time back again."

The star also spoke about speculation that they had left America because of its gun culture, and the scary moment Patrick and Milo were caught up in a shooting incident.

"It definitely wasn't the reason, but it was one of the reasons and quite possibly a catalyst for it, you know," she admitted.

Cat revealed she always wanted to be a mother

"But there was definitely a moment where Paddy and Milo were caught up in a […] they were shopping at Westfield shopping centre and they'd gone to Shake Shack to have a burger and it was just like a treat after school, and they got caught up in what they thought was a live shooter.

"They all kind of got pushed into toilets and into the kitchen, and people were screaming, and I had to go and get them, and I didn't realise what was going on. It was only when I was driving up in my car that I realised the enormity of it as I saw like, six helicopters circling and news teams and SWAT squads. It was very, very scary."

