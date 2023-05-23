Carol Vorderman highlights her curves in head-turning jumpsuit

Carol Vorderman trains hard to maintain her toned physique, and on Monday, the TV star highlighted her trim figure in the most head-turning jumpsuit.

Taking to Instagram, the maths whizz strutted her stuff in a vibrant, electric blue Karen Millen jumpsuit featuring a nipped-in waistline, exaggerated shoulders, a plunging neckline and flared trousers.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman shows off phenomenal abs in nude-coloured ensemble

For a touch of glamour, Carol teamed her statement number with a pair of black pointed boots. She styled her honey blonde locks into voluminous waves and accentuated her features with a sweep of sun-kissed makeup for the ultimate faux, bronzed look.

Announcing the launch of her latest podcast quiz, Carol penned in her caption: "Another week of @perfect10carol starts today [red heart emoji]."

© Instagram Carol donned a skintight catsuit

She continued: "Have you tried my daily quiz podcast yet? If not, why not today? If you have a spare ten minutes, spend it with me and perfect tenners… ten questions, ten answers, all done in ten minutes."

LOOK: Carol Vorderman showcases phenomenal physique in head-turning orange bikini

WOW: Carol Vorderman's fans react as she showcases unbelievable flexibility in skintight workout outfit

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with an array of supportive messages. Stunned by her ageless appearance, one follower remarked: "I'm not sure how but this woman looks way better now than she did back in the 80s. Amazing!" while a second chimed in: "Love this outfit & you look fab!!"

© Getty The TV star at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere

A third gushed: "Absolutely beautiful Carol," and a fourth added: "Beautiful in blue."

Carol owes her radiant skin and toned physique to a healthy, balanced diet and dedicated fitness routine. She's also a fan of intermittent fasting and 28-day detox diets – but never denies herself a treat when she wants one.

© Getty The former Countdown presenter always looks flawless

Speaking to Rosie Nixon on her In a Good Place podcast, Carol explained: "Women who are in their 60s, we weren't brought up to exercise. You had PE at school and there were certainly no gyms. I came to exercise late in my life; now I love walking and I love my gym."

She continued: "I've started stretching a lot, too. I think as you get older, you need to do weight-bearing stuff and you need to stretch and squat. If you don't, even for a couple of weeks, you start creaking."

Beyond this, Carol enjoys spending time in Portugal each year where she takes part in a challenging juice detox. Eschewing standard meals, health retreat guests drink four daily juices in a bid to boost both mental and physical health.

Following her intense health retreat in 2022, Carol shared a plethora of transformation pictures. Drawing attention to her impressive weight loss, she revealed: "I've dropped over a dress size and bursting with energy. Haven't been into these shorts for a few years and now they're loose. Boommmm."

She finished by adding: "It's a special place here. So chilled out and happy. Jason has created the magic alright."

See below for some of Carol's most daring looks to date...

© Instagram The presenter in a string flag bikini

© Getty Carol Vorderman at the National Television Awards in 2017

© Getty Carol looked lovely in red

© Instagram The presenter loves a leather skirt

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.