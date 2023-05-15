Skip to main contentSkip to footer
I'm a Celebrity's Carol Vorderman goes hell for leather in clingy biker top and daring skirt
Carol Vorderman goes hell for leather in fitted biker top and daring skirt

The I'm A Celebrity contestant unveiled a new outfit

Carol Vorderman on the red carpet
Phoebe Tatham
Phoebe TathamContent WriterLondon

Carol Vorderman dazzled fans on Monday as she debuted a daring biker chick look complete with a trio of leather delights.

Over on Instagram, the mother-of-two rocked a figure-sculpting ensemble to announce the release of her latest podcast episode. Carol looked stunning in the carousel of snapshots wearing a skin-tight zip-up leather top in a lovely taupe shade.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman stuns in gold bikini

Opting for a seamless look, Carol teamed her top with an A-line black leather skirt. She accessorised with nude leather boots and a sleek white manicure. The star – who never shies away from the latest trends – styled her 'bronde' locks into mermaid-esque waves.

She completed her spring get-up with a bronzed beauty blend featuring glossy lipstick, lashings of mascara and pretty, pink blusher.

Carol in her leather outfit© Instagram
Carol made a strong case for leather

In her caption, Carol penned: "Another week of @perfect10carol begins Very excited...things are ramping up at HQ [red heart emojis].

"New competition starting soon to win a paddleboard or two with @fatstickboards, so keep an eye out for that."

Carol posing in her leather look © Instagram
The former Countdown presenter posed up a storm

She went on to say: "You can watch the show on YouTube via the link in my bio and make sure to follow @perfect10carol as they have fun stuff coming out all week. Head over to wherever you get your podcasts or the link in my stories/bio for today’s episode. 10 questions, 10 points all done in 10 minutes."

Carol's followers were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing: "Looking good as always," while a second noted: "Absolutely stunning."

The presenter wearing a red sequin dress© Getty
The presenter loves a red carpet moment

Stunned by her ageless appearance, a third fan remarked: "You seem to look younger in every photo," and a fourth added: "Beautiful Vorders!"

Carol's sensational leather look comes after she enjoyed a glitzy red-carpet event with her rarely seen children, Katie and Cameron. Attending a charity event for Noah's Ark, the trio dressed up to the nines.

For the special occasion, Carol looked absolutely stunning in a figure-hugging red dress that did well to accentuate her hourglass figure. The star pulled out all the stops with a stunning golden cuff bracelet and a plunging drop necklace laden with pearls.

During the night, the maths whizz posed for numerous photos with her two children. Her daughter Katie looked picture-perfect in a striking white gown, whilst son Cameron looked particularly dapper in a smart suit.

The TV star with her two children at the Pride of Britain Awards in 2022© Getty
The TV star shares two children with her ex Patrick King

Carol shares Katie and Cameron with her ex-husband, Patrick King. The former couple wed in 1990 before eventually divorcing in 2000. She recently admitted that the duo had an "incredibly happy marriage" before they parted ways.

The 62-year-old is currently happy dating multiple men at the same time. She made the surprising revelation on Michelle Visage's Rule Breakers podcast.

When asked if she was in a relationship, Carol retorted: "No! I'm having the best time. I've spoken about this once. I have a system which I've had for ten years. They're called 'special friends'".

