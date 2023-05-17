Carol Vorderman posts phenomenally flattering bikini photo as she asks fans for support

Carol Vorderman is no stranger to gorgeous swimwear and her latest Instagram post showed her modelling the most stunning look.

The former Countdown co-host shared an image of herself smiling as she raised a mug and looked into the camera, wearing a dark green push-up bikini and with her hair styled into loose waves.

The throwback image dates back to 2010, when the maths whiz's friend took a photo of Carol to the International Space Station so she could "sunbathe in space".

WATCH: Carol Vorderman shows off phenomenal abs in nude-coloured ensemble

The broadcaster posted it ahead of another of her souvenirs making the out-of-this-world trip, as she asked her fans for advice.

The glamorous 62-year-old wrote: "In 2010 a friend of mine from NASA was so kind on his trip to the International Space Station and took up a few trinkets for my family including this photo of me. He took a photo of the photo in the ISS with earth behind and I treasure it. It means 'I've sunbathed in space'. Ha."

© Instagram Carol 'sunbathing' on the International Space Station

The star went on: "Cut to 2023 and a beloved astronaut friend of mine (formerly NASA and legendary) is now the Chief Astronaut for Axiom Space. I'm off to see his launch scheduled for November. So he's said he'll take something up to the ISS for me this time. I've decided to choose a ring… The problem is I don't have one!!!

© Instagram The star looked sunkissed in a gold bikini

"As you know I'm allergic to wedding rings and useless at choosing things, so can you help? Send me some ideas in the comments and tell me where they're from, I'll take a look… very exciting… And thank you… "

Carol posing in her red swimsuit

While some followers gave ideas for ring designs and retailers, another teased appreciatively in response: "If there's anything that's going to attract the attention of alien life, it's Vorders in a bikini!"

© Instagram The presenter in a string flag bikini

The mum-of-two has often turned heads in her selection of eye-catching bikinis, including during her two appearances on I'm A Celebrity.

Before her recent "brutal" role on this year's All Stars version of the show, she modelled a variety of swimwear, uploading a slew of pictures including a radiant snapshot of herself rocking a bold leopard print bikini.

© Instagram The I'm a Celeb contestant showcased her hourglass figure

Carol looked flawless in the photos as she took a few quick mirror selfies inside her lavish-looking bell tent.

LOOK: Carol Vorderman showcases phenomenal physique in head-turning orange bikini

She wore her blonde tresses loose in the behind-the-scenes snapshots and elevated her sultry beach look with a sleek white manicure.

Carol during her recent stint on I'm A Celeb

Sharing the photos with her Instagram followers, Carol penned: "These pics are from when we were coming to the end of our covid isolation before we went into camp.

© Instagram The star wowed in lime green

"Swimsuits or bikinis? I couldn't make my mind up [thinking face emoji]. All days could only be spent exercising and lolling around... not allowed to leave the tent lodge for obvious reasons. I loved these days chilling but getting very excited for what's to come..."

© Getty Carol is always so glamorous

Fans went berserk in the comments section, with one writing: "Wow you look amazing," while a second penned: "Definitely the leopard print, to go with the jungle theme."

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.