Stacey Solomon overcome with emotion as she marks huge family milestone

Stacey Solomon penned a gushy post on Tuesday to mark her son Rex's fourth birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the DIY queen, 33, posted a carousel of precious family photos featuring her husband, Joe Swash. Amongst the pictures, Stacey melted hearts with an adorable throwback photo of herself cradling baby Rex.

Elsewhere, Stacey shared a plethora of joyous snapshots giving centre stage to 'Rexy' on his big day. In the pictures, the four-year-old looked so grown-up with his smart haircut – and we can't help but notice how much he looks like dad Joe!

Paying tribute to her son, Stacey noted in her caption: "4 whole years of you Rex [heart emoji] HAPPY BIRTHDAY PICKLE [teary-eye emoji] Wow that has flown faster than we could have ever imagined."

She went on to say: "I cannot believe how big you've gotten especially in this last year. Next stop big school [crying emoji] What a kind, happy, caring, special young man you're growing up to be. Mummy & Daddy are so proud of you Rexy."

© Instagram Rex celebrated his fourth birthday

She finished by adding: "To the moon and back always! P.S if I see one more video of people telling me you only have little kids for four years I’m going to cry. It’s not true they’ll be your baby forever and you’re doing amazing. Swipe for this day four years ago."

Fans and friends raced to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "FOURRRRRRRR. How the heckkk has that gone so fast?? Happy birthday Rex," while a second chimed in: "Happy birthday Rex! That’s gone so fast!!"

© Getty Stacey and Joe wed in 2022

A third remarked: "Wow, that's really flown over, and what a gorgeous young man he is growing into - so grown up with his short hair too," and a fourth added: "Such a gorgeous boy! He is definitely a 50/50 mix of you both! Happy Birthday Rex."

It's been a busy week for Stacey. On Tuesday, the star shared an emotional photo on her Instagram Stories to mark Leighton's last day at primary school.

© Instagram The star is a mother-of-five

The devoted mother shared a wholesome picture of Leighton, 11, preparing to head off on his post-school trip away. In the snap, Leighton looked both nervous and excited as he posed in his new leaver's jumper emblazoned with the names of his fellow classmates.

© Getty The couple live in Essex

Captioning the photo, Stacey penned: "Because it's Leighton's last year of primary his year have gone away for a week. I'm so excited for him, but I already miss him."

She went on to say: "The little ones love Leighton so much, and he's the funniest, cheekiest boy. Can't wait to get him back but hope he has the best time."

Stacey shares Leighton with her ex-partner, Aaron Barnham. She's also a devoted mother to son Zachary, 15, Rex, four, Rose, one and baby daughter, Belle.

