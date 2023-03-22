Stacey Solomon has fans in tears with emotional family post

Stacey Solomon shared an emotional update with her followers on Tuesday in honour of her son Zachary's 15th birthday.

For the special occasion the TV presenter posted an Instagram reel featuring a number of touching black and white photos in addition to a throwback video of herself auditioning for the X Factor.

Among the clips, the mother-of-five included heartwarming snippets of "Zachy" snuggling his younger siblings, celebrating a previous birthday and hugging his parents in a touching display of affection.

"Look How Far We've Come My Baby [crying emoji] 15 Wonderful Years of You Zachy. Thank you for everything Zach," Stacey penned in her caption.

Stacey paid tribute to her eldest

She continued: "You are all our rock. I cannot even believe how quickly it's gone and what a kind caring young man you've become. I'm so proud of you. To the moon and back, always my darling."

Fans and friends were deeply moved by Stacey's update, with one writing: "How special, had me in tears!" while a second remarked: "Noooo this has made me sooo emotional… Also how was that incredible audition 14 years ago!!"

Stacey and Joe tied the knot in 2022

"Crying happy tears [heart-eye emoji] Happy Birthday Zach," chimed in a third, and a fourth added: "Balling like a baby [crying emoji] this is beautiful."

Stacey's emotional update comes after the DIY queen shared a relatable confession regarding her growing brood.

Over on Instagram she shared: "Proud. Feeling like I smashed it today. Don’t mind if I sound big headed but I felt like a superhuman today."

"For some reason lately I've found it easy to tell myself that I'm failing or doing a rubbish job & I never tell myself how well I'm doing. Three 3 & under & two teenagers is wonderful but it's not easy."

The presenter is a devoted mum-of-five

She went on to say: "Joe did a night feed for me last night & then went to work So we did the school runs and then afterwards I managed to make it for the first time EVER to Rhyme time at the library with Rex, Rose & Belle. Spent some time with other mums & felt so nice to see Rex & Belle enjoying being out of the house."

Sharing some words of encouragement, the star finished by adding: "Sorry for the essay. But basically, just a little reminder that you're doing amazing, even when you feel like you're not. You're so incredible, don't forget to tell yourself that sometimes."

