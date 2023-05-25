Tina Turner's message to fans before death is all the more heartbreaking

The Simply the Best hitmaker passed away aged 83 on 24 May

Tina Turner passed away on Wednesday aged 83, following a long illness, and fans around the world have mourned the loss of a music icon.

The Simply the Best hitmaker had opened up about her health just months before she died in one of her final Instagram posts, revealing she had wish she had known more, to spare "a lot of suffering".

To mark International World Kidney Day on 9 March, Tina had shared a message on Instagram, which included a photo of her combined with a quote.

It read: "If I had known how high blood pressure and kidney disease are connected, I would have been spared a lot of suffering." She wrote alongside the photo: "Today is International World Kidney Day. Why is it important? Because kidneys fail without pain. And that's why I'm telling you today: Show your kidneys love! They deserve it.

"My kidneys are victims of my not realising that my high blood pressure should have been treated with conventional medicine. I have put myself in great danger by refusing to face the reality that I need daily, lifelong therapy with medication. For far too long I believed that my body was an untouchable and indestructible bastion.

She continued: "I am therefore delighted to be able to support a new international campaign for kidney health. You can read the whole story of my disease on the website www.showyourkidneyslove.com. Here you can find out how your kidneys work, what the risk factors are and how you can keep these important organs healthy. Let’s show our kidneys some love!"

Tina was diagnosed with kidney failure in April 2017 and her beloved husband, Erwin Bach, 67, donated a kidney to the Private Dancer hitmaker, demonstrating his unparalleled devotion.

© Jacopo M. Raule Tina Turner and her doting husband Erwin Bach

Tina and Erwin had been married since 2013, and had been together 27 year prior to that. Tin and Erwin's relationship was a significant turning point for Tina, especially after the trauma and pain she endured during her first marriage to Ike Turner.

In her book Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good, Tina wrote about the impact Erwin had on her life. “Falling in love with my husband, Erwin, was another exercise in leaving my comfort zone, of being open to the unexpected gifts that life has to offer,” she reflected.

© Getty Images Tina Turner passed away in Switzerland aged 83

Despite their deep bond, it wasn't until 2013, 27 years into their relationship, that Bach and Turner, then 73, decided to tie the knot. Tina leaves behind Erwin and two of her four sons. Her death was announced by her spokesperson, who released a statement on social media that revealed she died in Switzerland after battling a long illness.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner," it read. "With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow.

© Stuart C. Wilson Tina Turner and Erwin Bach got married in 2013

"Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly." Celebrity tributes have since poured in mourning Tina's passing, from Mick Jagger to Angela Bassett, who played Tina in the 1993 biopic What's Love Got to Do With It.

