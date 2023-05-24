ITV releases new statement about Phillip Schofield after Eamonn Holmes' 'sacked' comments

ITV has shared a statement following Eamonn Holmes' latest comments on GB News, where he claimed that Phillip Schofield was sacked from This Morning instead of stepping down as he had claimed.

In a short statement to Huffington Post, ITV dismissed Eamonn's claims. It read: "Phillip Schofield’s decision to step down from This Morning was (as his statement made clear) a decision agreed between Phillip and ITV."

Chatting on Monday on his news show, Eamonn said: "Oh please, let's just stop this. He was sacked." Later, Isabel Webster asked: “Is that stabbing him in the back?” Eamonn then called Phillip's co-star Holly Willoughby “false” and said she “stabbed” Phillip in the back.

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes throws serious shade at Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

He explained: "She made her name on the back of him. Excuse me. If she has her own professional integrity, why isn’t she coming out in public and saying I have my own professional integrity, he's done something that will reflect badly on me but she again is being as false as he is and nobody is talking about the elephant in the room."

Phillip released a statement following weeks of speculation that he and Holly weren't getting along. Posting to Instagram, it read: "I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story. Throughout my career in TV - including the very difficult last few days - I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Holly Willoughby said This Morning wouldn't be the same without Phillip Schofield

"I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can't go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love. So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I'd like to thank everyone who has supported me - especially This Morning's amazing viewers - and I'll see you all for the Soap Awards next month."

MORE: Holly Willoughby's statement about Phillip Schofield confuses This Morning fans

MORE: Eamonn Holmes gives fresh detail on Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield drama

Holly responded with a message of her own, which read: "Hi everyone… It's been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. "The sofa won't feel the same without him."

© Photo: Rex Eamonn spoke about his thoughts on Phillip

Phillip has received support from several of his former co-stars following his exit, including the show's cooking expert, Conagh McKenna. In a post, she wrote: "21 years of brightening up our mornings…. And I’ve been so lucky to be part of 3 of them. I’ll miss the morning hug, the twinkle in your eye that makes me giggle and your empathy. You will be missed.”

Director Nick Harris added: “I’m sad. I’ve directed Phillip Schofield many, many times on This Morning. He is one of the very best presenters I have ever worked with and he’s always funny and extremely professional. I don’t have a bad word to say about him. The bile I’ve read this week is not my experience.”

Holly and Phil's best friendship moments...

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Holly Willoughby said This Morning wouldn't be the same without Phillip Schofield

© Shutterstock Holly and Phillip in 2019

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Phillip Schofield has left This Morning

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning sofa

© REX The pair also hosted Dancing On Ice

© David M. Benett Phillip Schofieldand Holly Willoughby accepting the award for Best Daytime for This Morning

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.