Jana Kramer reveals ex-husband Mike Caussin's unexpected reaction to her engagement after alleging he cheated with 'about 13 women'

Jana Kramer is relishing in the excitement of her recent engagement to Allan Russell after six months of dating, but she also had to deal with her ex-husband, Mike Caussin, learning of the news accidentally.

The former One Tree Hill star announced her engagement on Thursday, while speaking on her podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer.

After sharing the news on both the podcast and on Instagram, she also revealed how her ex, who she shares daughter Jolie, seven, and son Jace, four, learned of her engagement, when their daughter Jolie excitedly told him over FaceTime before Jana could get to it herself.

Jana and Mike began dating in August of 2014 after meeting on Twitter, but weeks later they split, with the country singer claiming that he had cheated on her. They however reconciled and got engaged in December of the same year, on her 31st birthday.

The former couple wed in May of 2015, but separated the following year when Mike checked into rehab. They reconciled again in 2017, but five months after renewing their vows, Jana and the athlete went public with Mike's battle with sex addiction.

During a 2022 appearance on The Red Table Talk, when host Jada Pinkett Smith asked her: "So over time, you found out he cheated with about 13 women?" Jana tearfully responded with: "More."

© Getty Jana and Mike finalized their divorce in July of 2021

Despite their tumultuous past, the two seem to have an amicable relationship now, and the mother-of-two revealed her ex was nothing but supportive about her engagement to the former soccer coach.

On her podcast, she recalled the moment her daughter Jolie was FaceTiming Mike, and said: "She's like, 'Guess what, Daddy? Mommy's engaged!' And he's like, 'Aw, that's nice,'" before adding: "I would have liked to have told him, but I also am like, I don't want Jolie to have to keep secrets from her dad."

She further explained: "Then he was like, 'Hey, can I talk to mommy.' So I got the phone and I was like, 'Hello, good day,'" continuing: "And he was like, 'Congratulations, can we talk for a minute?' And I was like, 'Of course.' So I went in the room, we were just dealing with a co-parenting situation we had to figure out. Once we resolved that conversation, then he was like, 'Hey, I'm really happy for you. Allan's a great guy.'"

Jana shared with listeners of her podcast that the moment was definitely bittersweet, and that she couldn't help but get emotional over ex-husband's encouragement and support.

© Instagram Jana revealed Allan proposed in front of her two kids

She revealed he told her: "Of all people, you deserve to have someone who loves you and respects you. You deserve this. After everything I put you through, you deserve this more than anyone."

Jana added: "It meant so much to me that he said that."

