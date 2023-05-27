Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's incredible 80s throwback photo needs to be seen to believed

The A-list couple have been together since 1983 but have never married

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell decades-long-careers have seen them portray many characters for film but their appearance for one in particular, might just be their best.

Back in 1987, the couple starred in the hit movie, Overboard, and a portrait of them in character will leave you doing a double-take.

In the image, Goldie, 77, rocks short hair and a full face of makeup and a set of nails that are positively head-turning.

She's dripping in jewelry and wearing a glitzy gown. Kurt, 72, on the other hand, looks rugged in a pair of overalls, with a white vest and has a full mullet hairstyle. Rotten Tomatoes' movie plot reads as: "Snobbish and wealthy Joanna Stayton (Goldie Hawn) is living a life of leisure with her husband, Grant (Edward Herrmann), when she falls off their yacht and suffers amnesia.

"Grant takes the opportunity to rid himself of the demanding Joanna -- but Dean (Kurt Russell), a widowed carpenter with four kids who once worked for Joanna, arrives and claims she's his wife. Joanna can't remember her past identity, but has trouble believing that she was ever meant to be a working-class mother of four."

Goldie and Kurt look so different in the movie Overboard

A few years ago, Goldie revealed that she and Kurt had stumbled upon the movie when they were headed to bed one evening. Speaking on Today, she said. "There was one time when Kurt and I were actually in bed and we were getting ready to snuggle and the TV was on."

The television was initially on to provide some background lighting for a romantic moment when they noticed the movie was playing."It was us! It was us in ‘Overboard,’" she said. “So the two of us forgot about what we were gonna do, and we ended up watching the movie. It was so fabulous. ‘Oh, remember that one? That was funnier than I thought’ or how we started looking at how we did together. It was great."

Goldie and Kurt have one of the strongest relationships in Hollywood

Goldie previously confessed that watching their own movies wasn't something they make a habit of. “We hadn't seen it from the beginning; we don't watch our movies," she said in 2017 on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

“You know how sometimes you forget why you fell in love? I remembered everything, and why I fell in love. It was really something to be able to watch that."

Goldie and Kurt are still making movies together to this day

The pair met in 1966 and have been together as a couple since 1983. They have a son, Wyatt, born in 1986, while Goldie had kids Kate and Oliver with ex-husband Bill Hudson. Kurt is also a father to son Boston, whom he had with ex-wife Season Hubley.

Goldie and Kurt have been together for over four decades

Goldie with her two children Kate and Oliver Hudson

