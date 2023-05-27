Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's astounding net worth will leave you speechless

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are the ultimate country music powerhouse - and their combined net worth proves it.

The pair have amassed an eye-watering fortune over their respective three-decade long-careers, so much so that they are now worth a whopping $400 million according to celebritynetworth.com.

Much of their net worth ($300 - $350 million) is attributed to Garth, but Trisha's millions aren't to be sniffed at.

According to RIAA, Garth is the best-selling solo albums artist in the United States ahead of Elvis Presley, and is second only to The Beatles in total album sales overall.

He is also one of the world's best-selling artists of all time, having sold more than 200 million albums worldwide.

Trisha has not only carved out a career in the music industry but also as an author and a TV host with her own cooking show, Trisha's Southern Kitchen.

© Getty Images Garth and Trisha are celebrated country music stars

The couple have been happily married since 2005 and they have an incredible love story. Reflecting on their relationship, Trisha confided in Us Weekly in 2018, “People thought, Well, two celebrities who are in the same business, they won’t last. I’m invested in this family, this is what I want for myself and no offense to anything else in my past, but I get it, I get it now and this is what I want. So we just earn it. Day by day.”

© Getty Images Garth and Trisha attend The 2016 Medallion Ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Their secret to making their relationship work? Synchronized schedules. “We plan our days if we’re gonna be apart so that we can get back together as soon as possible,” Trisha said, affirming her dedication to maintaining their close connection.

However, the strength of their bond extends beyond careful planning. Garth, a two-time Grammy Award winner, shares how he’s constantly discovering more about his wife, a learning journey that never ceases to enthrall him.

© Getty Images The couple are more in love now than ever

The hugely successful country star elaborated, “I think how she inspires me is she thinks differently than me. And so it forces you out of just what you think you know, into what don’t you know, and to look over in there.”

Their love was particularly evident in 2019, when Garth won the Entertainer of the Year Award at the American Music Awards. After sharing a long kiss when his win was announced, Garth expressed his love for Trisha at the end of his speech.

Garth first met Trisha in 1987

Trisha was married to Christopher Latham from 1987 to 1991, and later to Bobby Reynolds from 1994 to 1999. Garth, on the other hand, was wedded to Sandy Mahl from 1986 to 2001. Their divorce ended up being one of the most expensive in history.

