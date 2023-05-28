Salma Hayek's intimate photo with husband Francois-Henri Pinault causes a stir with fans

Magic Mike star Salma Hayek and her billionaire husband are so in love

Magic Mike’s Last Dance star Salma Hayek has shared an intimate photo of herself with husband Francois-Henri Pinault – and the sweet tribute has fans' hearts melting.

Salma’s billionaire husband turned 61 on Sunday - and the famed actress-director took the opportunity to make a public declaration of love for the fashion boss on Instagram.

In the snap, the couple is dressed in formal attire and drenched in warm sunlight as 56-year-old Salma wraps her arms around Francois-Henri, giving him a kiss on the cheek as she cradles his face in her hands.

© Mike Marsland Salma and Francois-Henri appeared together at Cannes - and the Hollywood star later shared an intimate photo from behind the scenes for her husband's birthday

The caption on the pic is just as awwww-inspiring, and gives an insight into the star’s love for her husband “Happy birthday mi amor,” Salma wrote. “You are my sunshine, my warmth, my light, my strength, my joy, my love.”

Fans immediately reacted to the photo and its heart-warming message. “El verdadero amor (True love),” said one follower, while another wrote: “Happy bday Francois, you are a gentleman, she is a queen. Love this couple.”

Others sounded just a little bit jealous of the CEO of French luxury goods company Kering, which famously owns such iconic brands as Gucci and Saint Laurent, who also is worth a whopping $7billion. “Tutorial on how to be him?” read one comment.

© MICHELE CROSERA Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault in 2006, the year they met

Meanwhile, their latest romantic photo appears to have been taken in a private moment at some point during the 2023 Kering Women in Motion Awards – created by the Kering Group – which was held at the Cannes Film Festival on May 21.

© L. Busacca Salma, next to her and Francois-Henri's daughter Valentina; stepson Augustin James Evangelista; and Kim Kardashian

Salma, wearing a sparkling gown with velvet belt by Balenciaga, and Gucci jewels, was accompanied by her husband to the event. She would later reveal that there was “270 hours of hand sewing, 1,976,000 black sequins, and 2769 hours of hand embroidery” involved in making the lavish 33-pound dress.

The star and Francois-Henri, who share one child together, 15-year-old Valentina, have lived a love story lasting nearly two decades, having first met 17 years ago at a gala in Venice. "It’s such a romantic, amazing story,” Salma once said.

The Hollywood icon and the fashion boss got engaged in 2007 and tied the knot two years later on Valentine's Day 2009.