Jana Kramer reveals she has sold her wedding ring for surprising reason The star recently ended her marriage to Mike Caussin

It's been two months since Jana Kramer filed for divorce from husband Mike Caussin after six years of marriage. And now the 37-year-old has revealed that she has sold her wedding ring – admitting that it was the second marital band from Mike that she has got rid of.

Responding to fans on her Whine Down podcast, Jana said she had decided to use the money from the sale to renovate her home. "I have redone pretty much my entire house...I sold my ring, and that money from the ring paid for the furniture and the new additions to the house," she said.

WATCH: Jana Kramer's daughter comforts her little brother

"I debated. I'm like, 'I'm going to sell this ring and then maybe buy myself something.' Like a bag, or my divorce present. [But] I was like, 'Honestly, what would make me happiest is to have new energy in the house.' So I took that money and gave it to [interior designers]."

Jana filed for divorce from husband Mike in April

Jana also spoke about her first wedding ring from Mike, which she had sold following their previous split in 2016 amid reports of his infidelity.

"Because the first ring I was like, 'I will never put this back on my hand,'" she explained. "He had re-proposed to me in Napa a few years ago with this new ring. I took every diamond he ever bought me and I sold them, because I didn't want to look at them ever again."

The couple share two children together, Jolie and Jace

Jana filed for divorce from Mike in April, citing "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery". In her paperwork, the former One Tree Hill actress also asked the court to uphold a postnuptial agreement and give her primary custody of their two children – Jolie Rae, five, and Jace Joseph, two.

Jana and Mike, 34, started dating in August 2014 and got engaged in December 2014 on her 31st birthday. They were married in May 2015 and welcomed daughter Jolie in January 2016.

Jana and Mike were married in May 2015

Later that same year, they separated while Mike entered rehab due to his infidelity but reconciled the following year and went on to renew their wedding vows. Son Jace was born in November 2018.

