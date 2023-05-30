Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's appearance in new photo sparks major reaction from fans - see why

The Man Called Oto actor, 66, and his wife have been married since 1988

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson turned up at a top spot, musical venue over the Memorial Day weekend and a fellow celebrity captured them on camera.

The A-list pair attended Shania Twain's tour at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and ended up photobombing some other famous faces. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard also attended the concert and the Veronica Mars actress took to Instagram with some photos featuring Tom and Rita too.

Alongside images and videos of them enjoying date night, Kristen wrote: "Saw @shaniatwain at the @hollywoodbowl last night and sat next to some really nice randos! Dad was crying by the first song and the randos kept photobombing us but other than that it was a perfect night!!!!"

Sure enough, Tom popped up in a number of their photos as he went incognito in a flat cap and glasses. Many of Kristen's followers didn't get the reference and commented: "At first I thought the photo bomber was Tom Hanks," and "I thought that was Tom Hanks at first".

They were put straight by other fans who chimed in and wrote: "That is Tom Hanks," and, "Ummmmm, it is him".Tom and Rita's appearance comes after they made headlines at the Cannes Film Festival.

Rita was forced to clarify a "terse" red carpet moment which was also captured on camera. Their adorably loved-up display was overshadowed by viral pictures of them seemingly engaging in an intense discussion with a staffer which many on social media deemed as "angry".

Alongside a screenshot of one outlet running with the story, she wrote: "This is called 'I can't hear you. People are screaming. What did you say? Where are we supposed to go? But that doesn't sell stories! Nice try. We had a great time! Go see Asteroid City!"

Beyond the moment of brief confusion, the couple were a hit, with Tom 66, often stepping aside to let his wife of 35 years shine in her gorgeous black dress.

They were joined by the director and the rest of the glittery principal cast, including Maya Hawke, Scarlett Johansson, Adrien Brody, Rupert Friend, Bryan Cranston, and more.

© Getty Images Tom and Rita attend the Asteroid City red carpet

The film, which releases in theaters on June 16, received its premiere screening at the famed French film festival, coming on the heels of Hanks' debut novel,

The Making of Another Major Motion Picture, which was released on May 9.Not all press for the book was positive, however, as it quickly received mixed to negative early reviews from the likes of The New York Times, The Observer, and The Sunday Times, to name a few.

© Getty Images Tom and Rita have been married since 1988

In an interview with the BBC on May 8, the actor shared just what he thought of the criticism, and he was taking it in his stride.

He acknowledged his privilege as one of Hollywood's most powerful and celebrated stars: Unlike most authors, he published his novel without the rigamarole of agents, publishers, rejections, and endless rewrites, simply saying: "It's not fair."

© Getty Images The actor published his first book, a collection of short stories, in 2017

Tom did say, though, that he was largely unfazed by the critical feedback — he's used to it thanks to his "day job as a movie star...[I am] stronger when it comes down to really being torn apart."

