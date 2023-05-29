Shania Twain, 57, rocks tiny shorts backstage & fans are divided on her 'fun' new look

The singer is experimenting with her fashion on her Queen of Me Tour

Singer Shania Twain gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her Queen of Me tour, showing off her creative process as she improvises fun new looks for her on-stage wardrobe.

In the clip, the star wears a bright red rock star wig as she slips into tiny black shorts and a tight-fitting hot pink perforated top. As the video continues, Shania debates adding everything from a quirky swan chain belt to a swath of black chiffon fabric to her look.

At one point she even realizes she has the sparkly shorts, which she has accessorized with 1990’s black platform daisy shoes, on backwards.

The ‘You’re Still the One’ singer explained that she’s bringing new life to looks she has worn before, with some of the pieces dating back more than a decade – and she’s even giving each look its own name.

© Christopher Polk Shania loves to experiment with her look more than ever

Shania looks like she’s having a great time creating the new combinations, saying “We’re just gonna go nuts with all this stuff,” at one point, later adding: “We’re putting our scraps to work.”

In the caption alongside the video, the star writes: “Wanted to give you all a sneak peek at what happens before each show backstage! Some of you have already noticed, but I’m creating new looks for every night using outfits I’ve previously worn.

“Some of these items have been over 10 years old!! Each outfit even has a name - This one is Holy Peach! Having so much fun giving these pieces a second life!! #QueenOfMeTour.

At the end of the Instagram video, as we see a clip of Shania wearing the full final look and her red wig on-stage, the Grammy winner asks for fans’ opinions, writing, “Here’s the final stage look in Lincoln, Nebraska. What do you think?!”

Shania’s 2.1million Instagram followers didn't hesitate to make their opinions known, with fans divided on the singer’s bold new look.

“This look don’t impress me much,” said one fan, and another said, “Not a fan of the wigs as I love your natural hair, but your choice and that's all that counts in life.”

© Kevin Mazur Shania impressed at the opening of her tour in Washington

Others chimed in to say they thought Shania’s fashion was fun and creative.

“Love all the looks on this tour, so stylish and creative,” wrote one follower, while another commented, “Why does anyone have to ‘get’ that she wants to have fun with her look?”

© Instagram Shania is a major fan of wigs - here she's getting ready for the 2023 CMTs

A third commenter likely spoke for the vast majority of fans when they said it doesn’t matter what she wears: “Shania you could come out in sweat pants and we’d… die because we love you so much.”

The Canadian mega-star has been the real-life version of the fire emoji on her Queen of Me tour, rocking hot looks from a barely there bikini to her iconic leopard print combo.