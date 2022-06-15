Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard settle adorable debate in rare video featuring daughter Delta

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell often engage in friendly family debates, with their latest one extending from the latest episode of Dax's podcast.

MORE: Kristen Bell posts video of daughters playing underwater 'Top Gun' with dad Dax Shepard

The host of Armchair Expert shared a video on his social media that referenced back to a recent episode of his podcast where his daughter Delta, seven, made a rare appearance and issued a challenge to her mom.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kristen Bell's spacious living room inside $4.3m LA home is so unexpected

In Monday's installment, near the end of the episode in their "Fact Check" segment, Delta came on to ask her father whether he thought her rendition of the viral Hampsterdance song was better than her mom's.

"Oh boy, this is a tough question," Dax responded. He explained that Kristen's was better because she had "control of her instrument," while also saying his daughter's was "20 times more entertaining."

MORE: Kristen Bell's throwback Girl Scout photo is the best thing you'll see all day

He then said that he would rather hear hers over his wife's because it was more enjoyable, teasing: "I have a hunch I'm gonna tonight." She even closed out the episode with her take on the tune.

Dax settled the competition between Kristen and Delta

The actor laid the issue to rest by sharing a clip that featured Kristen in bed responding to her daughter's challenge by pulling out a technically proficient rendition of the song.

The family enjoyed it so much, in fact, that Dax asked her to do it again amid their giggles. Delta and Lincoln, nine, sat by their bed, although he made sure not to show their faces.

MORE: Kristen Bell soaks up the sun in a bikini for waterside sojourn with Dax Shepard

MORE: Kristen Bell says it's a 'dream come true' as she celebrates with Dax Shepard

Delta pulled out another take of her own, even featuring a quivering ending as she continued giggling, and he shared the video with the caption: "Monday's fact-check follow up: Mom vs Delta. You decide!"

While fans appreciated both renditions, they were overwhelmingly team Delta, as one commented: "That vibrato from Delta just added at least 3 years to my life."

The two often share their hilariously relatable parenting antics

Another wrote: "But Delta's little yodel is unmatched how can I choose," with a third saying: "Please thank Delta and Lincoln for making me belly laugh this morning on my commute to work," and one adding: "Sorry I think Delta wins, and that was the best fact check, I was literally laughing out loud in the car."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.