Paris Hilton in 'immense pain' after death of her beloved dog: 'I'm so devastated'

Paris Hilton has shared her "immense pain" following the death of her beloved chihuahua, Harajuku [expletive] on Monday.

The 42-year-old shared her heartbreaking news on Instagram as she paid an emotional tribute to her pet dog, who she described as "family", alongside a carousel of images of her and the pooch over the years.

Paris wrote: "Today, my heart breaks as I say goodbye to my precious chihuahua, Harajuku [expletive]. For an incredible 23 years, she filled my life with so much love, loyalty, and unforgettable moments. She lived a long, beautiful and iconic life, surrounded by love until her final peaceful slumber.

"Words cannot express the immense pain I'm feeling right now. She was more than just a pet; she was family to me, a loyal friend who was always by my side through every twist and turn life brought my way.

"From the glitz and glamour to the quiet moments behind the scenes, she was always there, a tiny ball of love, brightening up even the darkest of days. We shared so many memories, laughter, and tears."

Paris concluded: "Rest peacefully, my sweet darling. Thank you for blessing my life with your unconditional love. You will forever be my little angel, forever missed, and forever loved.

"You may be physically gone, but the imprint of your pawprints on my life will never fade. Rest gently, sweet friend, knowing that you will be cherished and missed always. Love and miss you forever #TheOG Queen."

Paris' followers and famous friends rushed to send their condolences, with Demi Lovato responding: "I'm so sorry sis. I'm here for you and I love you." Elle Fanning wrote: "An unbearable pain… Rest peacefully, sweet baby."

One follower penned: "I'm so sorry baby. I hope you find comfort in the fact that you gave her a beautiful life filled with love." Another said: "I am so sorry for your loss gorgeous girl. Looks like you gave her the best life. You can tell by those sweet smiles on her sweet face. Sending you and the family lots of love."

Replying to one of her fans, Paris wrote: "Thank you honey, I am in so much pain that I am in shock. I had her so long, I can't believe that she's gone. First Dino baby missing and now this, I'm just so devastated."

Paris was referring to her dog Diamond Baby, who went missing last year and was never found.

