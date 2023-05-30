Coleen Nolan sparks fan response as she reunites with rarely-seen sister

Family is everything for Coleen Nolan and during the week, she melted the hearts of her fans as she posed with her older sister, Anne, who came to visit her in the Loose Women studios.

The singer shared a photo of the pair embracing one another and both smiling at the camera, and the family resemblance was certainly clear to see! Coleen looked absolutely stunning in a stylish patterned dress that she had paired with white trainers, while Anne looked splendid in a striking leather jacket with a deep-pink shirt underneath. She also had plenty of accessories with a gorgeous pair of oversized earrings and a chain necklace that dropped all the way down her chest.

WATCH: Coleen Nolan opens up about sister's cancer diagnoses

In a sweet message to her older sister, Coleen wrote: "Always a pleasure to see my sister @annenolanofficial," finishing the post off with a heart emoji.

Anne had an equally touching response for her sister, replying: "Thanks Col xx." And fans also loved the family reunion, as one enthused: "Beautiful photo of you both Coleen," and a second complimented: "Lovely photo of you both. Love you all."

A third added: "Love this Coleen," and a fourth simply shared: "Lovely," while others sweetly posted strings of heart emojis.

Although the family are incredibly close now, Anne recently opened up about a major fallout that she had with sisters Coleen, Linda and Bernie that saw them at odds with one another for four years.

© Instagram The pair had a sweet reunion

The fight is explored in her upcoming autobiography, New Beginnings, and ahead of its release, she told The Mirror Notebook: "My book just tells my perspective of it, how I perceived it and what I thought about it all. I'm not having a go or blaming anybody. I told my sisters there was going to be a bit about the fallout in it and they said that's fine. If they don't want to read it, they won't read it."

In her book, Anne will detail the emotional moment her "stomach dropped" when she wasn't invited on The Nolans' 2009 tour with Maureen, Linda, Coleen and Bernie. Her sister Denise also wasn’t part of the family tour but that didn't make it any less upsetting for her.

READ: Coleen Nolan urges fans to get check-ups after health scare

Moving on, Anne said her sisters came together again and bonded over heartache when sister Bernie's cancer came back. She added: "When we found out Bernie's cancer had come back, we forgot that we weren't speaking because we were there for her." Sadly, Bernie passed away in 2013.

Since then, the sisters have remained close and put their huge fallout behind them. "My sisters and I are really great friends," she said. "When you're family, you may fall out, but even at the time when we didn't like each other very much, we still loved each other. It's an emotion you can't help."

© Pete Still Coleen and Anne now have a close relationship

However, it hasn't been easy going for their health, as Anne has battled breast cancer twice, while earlier this year, Linda shared the heartbreaking news that her cancer had spread to her brain.

The star has remained positive throughout, despite knowing her cancer is incurable. She also revealed that she was grateful to be going through treatment at the same time as her sister Anne.

"They [the doctors] want positivity all the time," she said on GMB at the time. "They say that helps you as much as what they're doing. Don't get me wrong, we've both had our moments, we're both scared to death, we want to live. It is a very scary diagnosis.

"I've known that my cancer isn't curable since 2017 but I'm getting great treatment and I'm going to be living with cancer and I propose to do that for an awful long time."

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.