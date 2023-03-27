Linda Nolan reveals cancer has spread to her brain in devastating update The singer appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday

Linda Nolan has shared a devastating update regarding her cancer battle, revealing that the disease has spread to her brain.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Monday, the singer explained that after being pictured leaving hospital in a wheelchair and receiving messages from fans, she wanted to deliver the news herself. See exactly what she said in the video below…

WATCH: Linda Nolan reveals her cancer has spread to her brain on Good Morning Britain

The 64-year-old, who has untreatable secondary breast cancer, told hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley: "I've always been open about my treatment and what's happening in my life."

She went on: "I just want to tell you, from me, that sadly my cancer has now spread to my brain, which I only found out on Monday.

Linda revealed that her cancer has spread to her brain

"It's obviously very frightening because there isn't much help for brain cancer at the moment, apart from radiotherapy, which I'm going to be having."

The singer, who had recently suffered "three nasty falls" due to the cancer in her brain affecting her balance, also detailed that she will be trying a new chemotherapy drug for brain cancer that has been in use for a year.

Linda admitted that the news came as a shock to her, explaining that because her speech hadn't been affected, she initially thought she may have had an issue with her spine. "So it was shocking in that effect because you immediately think, this is the start of a long and windy road," she said.

Linda pictured with her sister Coleen

"But the hope is that this new drug, which they are hailing as a 'wonder drug', will do wonders for me, please god."

Linda was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 and underwent a single mastectomy as part of her treatment. She got the all-clear in 2007 but went on to develop secondary cancer on her pelvis in 2017.

Sadly, Linda isn't the only Nolan sibling to have faced the disease. Bernie Nolan died of cancer in 2013 while Linda's sister Anne has had breast cancer twice but is now in remission.

