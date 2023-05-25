Coleen Nolan turns heads in daring curve-hugging ensemble for special tribute

Coleen Nolan might not be known for her daring fashion, but during the week she stepped out in one head-turning look as she marked the birthday of a close friend, Carol Bigwood.

The popular Loose Women presenter shared a photo of herself and Carol as they enjoyed a meal together at a swanky event, and Coleen had gone all-out with her ravishing look. The singer looked simply amazing in a bold sleeveless dress with a stunning animal print and it highlighted all of her gorgeous curves in all of the right places. Coleen accessorised with a gold watch and wore her brunette locks loose.

Not to be upstaged, Carol also rocked a bold look as she donned a daring black lacy mini dress as she posed with her close pal, with the pair flashing huge smiles at the camera.

In a sweet message, Coleen wrote: "Happy Birthday to my very special friend @carolb1955 thank you for always being there for me over so many years! Love you loads." She finished the post off with a heart and kiss emoji.

Fans loved the tribute, alongside the pair's stylish looks, as one complimented: "Lovely picture @coleen_nolan and Happy Birthday to you Carol," and a second added: "Such a wonderful woman @carolb1955 birthday love."

A third said: "Fab picture Coleen and Happy Birthday Carol, hope you have a good day," and a fourth joked: "Are you actually out Coleen? Jane said today on #loosewomen she can never get you to go out," while Carol responded: "Thank you darling… Always… Love you loads too xx."

Coleen has really been upping her fashion game as of late, and last week she wowed Loose Women viewers when she stepped out in a red-hot item that completely stole the show.

The glamorous presenter posed with one hand on her hip as she stood in the green room ahead of the show, and revealed that she had paired the look with a pair of white trainers.

In her caption, Coleen shared: "Today's outfit!! Looking forward to today's show of @loosewomen at 12.30pm on @itv."But it appears that the dress wasn't the only gorgeous outfit that she had up her sleeve, as on her Instagram Stories the star styled out a red jumpsuit alongside her pair of snazzy trainers, posing with one foot raised off the ground.

"Looking forward to getting live and loose with Ruth, Janet and Kellie today! Jumpsuit by Phase Eight!" she captioned the picture.Fans loved her stylish outfit, as one enthused: "Looking lovely Coleen, will be watching my favourite panellist on Loose Women today," and a second commented: "Beautiful lady, sending you love."

A third added: "Looking lovely great to see you back on the panel. Red is your colour," while a fourth wrote: "Gorgeous as always, Coleen, dress suits you, love you, can't wait to see you soon."

Coleen is routinely praised for her honesty and openness on Loose Women and last month she warned viewers of the show against holding in anger after revealing that she once "exploded" at a friend over a disagreement that took place 20 years before.

