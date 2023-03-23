Coleen Nolan has fans in tears with video of sisters Linda and Bernie Loose Women star Coleen and her sisters used to be the group The Nolan Sisters

Coleen Nolan rose to fame as part of the Nolan Sisters, and the family still have a close-knit bond today, especially as they support Linda Nolan through her cancer battle.

During the week, sister Anne shared a clip from the family's show At Home with the Nolans, and it left fans emotional with appearances from all of the sisters, including Coleen and Linda, and Bernie Nolan, who sadly passed away in 2013 at the age of 52.

In the video, the sisters reminisced about times together at Anne's birthday as they sat with respective partners and children, and in the video below, you can see a heartwarming moment shared by the family.

Captioning the video, Anne said: "A clipping from 'At Home With The Nolans' at my birthday party, it is such a lovely memory and a real treat to have it on film. Possibly one of the best moments of that year."

Coleen quickly reshared the video and fans subsequently commented how the emotional clip had brought tears to their eyes.

One shared: "That was so beautiful made me cry happy tears," while a second posted: " Brought tears to my eyes. Wonderful family, always loved the Nolan's."

A third added: "Beautiful brought tears to my eyes," while others remarked on how the sisters still had incredible voices and hoped they might reunite in the future.

The sisters showed off their vocal talents

Alongside Bernie, sisters Anne and Linda have both faced cancer, and while Anne no longer has the illness, Linda still continues her fight.

Last month, the 64-year-old shared an emotional update about her condition, explaining: "Had another great day today, trying out a brand new lymphedema treatment.

Linda still lives with cancer

"I'm astonished by the results and a little bit emotional. Can't wait to show you the full before and afters in a few weeks' time [heart emojis]."

Her fans were delighted for the star, with their comments including: "I'm so happy you have found a new treatment love, can't wait to see the results. Big hugs and lots of love xxx," and: "Big huge hugs and love to you and your beautiful family. I think you've got this… well done!!!"

